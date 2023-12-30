Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewspolicepalestinecharlottenburgkurfürstendammpalestinian territoriesconflictsberlinrallydemonstrationsisrael

Around 500 people at pro-Palestine rally

According to police, around 500 people have demonstrated at a pro-Palestinian rally in Berlin-Charlottenburg. There have been no incidents so far, a police spokeswoman said on Saturday afternoon. The demonstration, registered under the title "Solidarity with Palestine", was accompanied by...

 and  Hanna Hofmann
1 min read
Participants in a demonstration under the slogan "Solidarity with Palestine" stand at....aussiedlerbote.de
Participants in a demonstration under the slogan "Solidarity with Palestine" stand at Adenauerplatz. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Charlottenburg - Around 500 people at pro-Palestine rally

According to police, around 500 people have demonstrated at a pro-Palestinian rally in Berlin-Charlottenburg. There have been no incidents so far, a police spokeswoman said on Saturday afternoon. The demonstration, registered under the title "Solidarity with Palestine", was accompanied by around 240 police officers. The protest march began at Adenauerplatz and continued along Kurfürstendamm to Olivaer Platz.

Since the terrorist attack on Israel by the Islamist Hamas on October 7, there have been constant demonstrations in Berlin in connection with the Gaza war. There have also been riots in the past. Fearing criminal offenses, the Berlin police have banned a pro-Palestinian demonstration entitled "No Celebration During Genocide" planned for New Year's Eve in Neukölln.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

German Federal States

State pays pupils an internship bonus

Pupils in Thuringia can receive a financial subsidy from the state treasury for an internship in a skilled trade. The introduction of an internship bonus was decided in the state budget for 2024, announced Andreas Schubert, economic politician for the Left Party parliamentary group, in Erfurt...

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public

Latest