Charlottenburg - Around 500 people at pro-Palestine rally

According to police, around 500 people have demonstrated at a pro-Palestinian rally in Berlin-Charlottenburg. There have been no incidents so far, a police spokeswoman said on Saturday afternoon. The demonstration, registered under the title "Solidarity with Palestine", was accompanied by around 240 police officers. The protest march began at Adenauerplatz and continued along Kurfürstendamm to Olivaer Platz.

Since the terrorist attack on Israel by the Islamist Hamas on October 7, there have been constant demonstrations in Berlin in connection with the Gaza war. There have also been riots in the past. Fearing criminal offenses, the Berlin police have banned a pro-Palestinian demonstration entitled "No Celebration During Genocide" planned for New Year's Eve in Neukölln.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de