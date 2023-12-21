Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsfire departmentfirespolicecompany premiseserasure worksaxonychemnitz

Around 40 pallets burn on Chemnitz company premises

Almost 40 pallets of building and insulation material caught fire on the outdoor premises of a company in Chemnitz-Rabenstein on Wednesday evening. The fire department was deployed for around five hours to extinguish the flames, as the Chemnitz police announced on Thursday. The fire had caused...

 and  Michael Bootcampf
1 min read
A member of the fire department extinguishing a fire. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A member of the fire department extinguishing a fire. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Extinguishing work - Around 40 pallets burn on Chemnitz company premises

Almost 40 pallets of building and insulation material caught fire on the outdoor premises of a company in Chemnitz-Rabenstein on Wednesday evening. The fire department was deployed for around five hours to extinguish the flames, as the Chemnitz police announced on Thursday. The fire had caused a lot of smoke. No people were injured and the amount of damage was initially unclear. The police are investigating the cause of the fire.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Berlin's Governing Mayor Wegner. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Wegner wishes people in Berlin hope and confidence

After an eventful year marked by many crises, Berlin's Governing Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) is hoping for a peaceful and reflective holiday season. "Christmas is the festival of love, hope and confidence - and especially in these times we can make good use of love, hope and confidence," said the...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public

Latest