Extinguishing work - Around 40 pallets burn on Chemnitz company premises

Almost 40 pallets of building and insulation material caught fire on the outdoor premises of a company in Chemnitz-Rabenstein on Wednesday evening. The fire department was deployed for around five hours to extinguish the flames, as the Chemnitz police announced on Thursday. The fire had caused a lot of smoke. No people were injured and the amount of damage was initially unclear. The police are investigating the cause of the fire.

