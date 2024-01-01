Berlin - Around 390 arrests on New Year's Eve

As always, there were riots and attacks on emergency services on New Year's Eve in Berlin. The police and fire department were nevertheless satisfied on New Year's Day. There were around 390 provisional arrests, explained police spokeswoman Anja Dierschke on Monday afternoon. The concept with firecracker ban zones and pre-defined hotspot areas had worked. Through "consistent and low-threshold intervention", it was possible to avoid hotspots, Dierschke said. State fire director Karsten Homrighausen spoke of a smooth course of events.

Interior Senator Spranger: Concept worked out

The concept of "prevention and consistent intervention" had worked, explained Berlin's Senator of the Interior Iris Spranger (SPD). Despite significantly more police officers in the city, there were "comparatively few injuries among the police", said Spranger. At the same time, she strongly condemned the renewed violence against police officers. This would not be tolerated and would be consistently prosecuted, emphasized Spranger and Homrighausen.

Injured police officers, firefighters unharmed

According to police figures to date, 54 police officers were injured, 30 of them by pyrotechnics. Eight of the injured police officers were unable to continue their duties. Firefighters were also attacked again - but as far as we know so far, there were no injuries.

According to information from Monday, the fire department registered 30 attacks - 18 at the scene and 12 during journeys. At the turn of the year 2022/2023, there had been 69 attacks, according to the fire department, with 15 helpers injured. In 2021/2022, there had been 10 assaults in coronavirus times.

"On this first day of January, we can say that, from the point of view of the Berlin fire department, the turn of the year was relatively mild compared to the previous year," explained State Fire Chief Homrighausen. According to the figures, the total number of operations was also lower than in the previous year. The fire department was called out to 1598 incidents between 7 p.m. on New Year's Eve and 6 a.m. on New Year's Day. That was 119 fewer incidents than in 2022/2023. 663 fires (previous year: 749) and 861 rescue operations (825) were reported. On average, there were 1450 operations per day.

Police satisfied with operations

The Berlin police expressed relief that it had been possible to better protect the emergency services and were generally satisfied with the level of operations. The significantly increased police presence in the city meant that there were also more arrests, explained spokeswoman Dierschke.

According to the spokeswoman, more than 3,200 additional police officers were deployed on New Year's Eve in addition to the approximately 1,000 police officers in patrol cars and guards. A total of 720 investigations into incidents throughout the city between 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve and 6 a.m. on New Year's Day were initiated at the turn of the year, the spokeswoman explained. She pointed out that the incidents were still being evaluated and that the figures could still change.

Tough action announced in advance

On New Year's Eve 2022/2023, there were riots and attacks on police officers and emergency services throughout Germany. This year, the police were also concerned about the war in Gaza. Berlin's Governing Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) announced early on New Year's Eve that the police would take a tough approach to riots. A great deal had been done for prevention, Wegner said. "And tonight, if necessary, is the night of repression."

From the point of view of the police union (GdP), the police and fire department were in the best possible position. Their operational planning and approach had ensured "that the riots were kept reasonably in check". At the same time, Berlin's GdP regional head Stephan Weh reiterated the call for a ban on pyrotechnics for private use. He said it was pure luck that the emergency services had not been more seriously injured.

Doctors treat "dramatic amputation injuries"

New Year's Eve also ended in hospital for numerous revelers: 27 people were treated for serious injuries caused by fireworks at the Unfallkrankenhaus Berlin (UKB) alone. The UKB spoke of "dramatic amputation injuries" in some cases. Blast injuries to the hands and face, serious eye injuries and burns were diagnosed, the hospital announced this morning on the online platform X (formerly Twitter). The hospital had significantly increased its operating capacities on New Year's Eve.

Meanwhile, around 65,000 people celebrated peacefully into the New Year at the traditional New Year's Eve party at the Brandenburg Gate, according to the organizers. A spokeswoman announced on Monday that the party on the festival mile between the Berlin landmark and the Victory Column was sold out. For the first time, guests had to pay an admission fee of ten euros.

