Turn of the year - Around 390 arrests on New Year's Eve - 54 police officers injured

According to the latest police figures, around 390 people were provisionally arrested in Berlin on New Year's Eve - many for violations of the Weapons and Explosives Act. Police spokeswoman Anja Dierschke said on Monday afternoon that 54 police officers were injured, 30 of them by pyrotechnics. Eight of the injured police officers were unable to continue their duties. A total of 720 investigations had been initiated into incidents throughout the city between 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve and 6 a.m. on New Year's Day.

The police were satisfied with the number of incidents, explained spokeswoman Dierschke. The concept with firecracker ban zones and pre-defined hotspot areas had worked. Through "consistent and low-threshold intervention", it was possible to avoid hotspots, Dierschke said. The significantly increased police presence in the city had also led to more arrests. According to the spokeswoman, more than 3,200 additional police officers were deployed on New Year's Eve in addition to the approximately 1,000 police officers in patrol cars and guards.

The spokeswoman emphasized that the figures are preliminary figures for New Year's Eve operations. The events are still being evaluated, so that changes are still possible.

Source: www.stern.de