Storm - Around 20,000 operations due to flooding in Lower Saxony

Due to the flooding in many parts of Lower Saxony, emergency services have dealt with around 20,000 call-outs over the past few days. State Fire Director Dieter Rohrberg said this in Hanover on Wednesday. The operations involved pumping out cellars, securing important infrastructure such as hospitals as well as safety and precautionary measures. Around 100,000 people have been deployed since the floods began. The situation is under control, but the all-clear cannot yet be given, said Rohrberg. In Lower Saxony, the state of emergency did not have to be declared at any location. They were better prepared than in previous years. Rohrberg said that the state had invested a lot of money in flood protection, vehicles and equipment.

Source: www.stern.de