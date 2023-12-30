Skip to content
Around 2.35 million from Eurojackpot goes to Hesse

Shortly before the end of the year, another lottery million prize goes to Hesse. A ticket submitted in the Main-Taunus district for the Eurojackpot draw on December 29 is worth around €2.35 million, as Lotto Hessen announced in Wiesbaden on Saturday. "The still unknown player just has to redeem...

Gambling - Around 2.35 million from Eurojackpot goes to Hesse

Shortly before the end of the year, another lottery million prize goes to Hesse. A ticket submitted in the Main-Taunus district for the Eurojackpot draw on December 29 is worth around 2.35 million euros, as Lotto Hessen announced in Wiesbaden on Saturday. "The still unknown player just has to redeem it." This is the 21st Lotto million prize won in Hesse during the course of the year - more than ever before since the introduction of the euro.

The player shares the pot in the second-highest Eurojackpot prize category with a player from Bavaria, Lotto Hessen announced. Both winners were successful with the numbers 2, 21, 34, 40, 48 as well as one of the two Euro numbers 2 and 6. The Hessian million tip was submitted anonymously and without a customer card on Friday.

