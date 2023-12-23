Health - Around 180 emergency service practices on public holidays in NRW

During the holidays, doctors will once again be available for patients with acute health problems in around 180 emergency practices in North Rhine-Westphalia. According to the North Rhine-Westphalia Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KVNo) and the Westphalia-Lippe Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KVWL), anyone with acute health problems on Christmas Eve, the two Christmas holidays or on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day can contact the outpatient emergency service or the outpatient on-call service.

The approximately 90 emergency service practices are generally located at or in hospitals. They are also intended to relieve the burden on emergency departments, which could take patients with more serious diagnoses. The aim is to treat acute complaints that cannot wait until the doctors' surgeries are regularly open. Typical cases for the on-call service are colds, flu-like infections with fever and pain, throat, nose and ear infections, gastrointestinal infections with diarrhea, acute abdominal pain, migraines or lumbago, the KVWL listed for its area.

Both associations of statutory health insurance physicians refer to the free patient service number 116 117, which provides information on the addresses and opening hours of emergency practices. This number can also be used by patients who are unable to make the journey to the emergency doctor's surgery if they need a home visit, explained the KVNo. Information is also available on the Internet at https://www.kvno.de/notdienst and https://www.kvwl.de/notfalldienst. Parents of sick children can use a pediatric video consultation, for which 116 117 is also responsible.

However, anyone who is in an acute, possibly life-threatening emergency situation or who notices a person to whom this applies should call the emergency number 112 directly, emphasized the KVWL. This includes, for example, serious accidents, signs of a heart attack (severe chest pain, shortness of breath, cold sweats), signs of a stroke (impaired vision and speech, signs of paralysis), accidents with serious injuries/high blood loss, fainting/unconsciousness, allergic shock (anaphylaxis), very severe/sudden pain, severe burns, asthma attack (seizure-like shortness of breath), poisoning, drowning or electrical accidents, suicide attempts or sudden birth/pregnancy complications.

Between December 27 and 29, some doctors' surgeries will be closed for the vacations. The two associations of statutory health insurance physicians have also pointed this out. Patients should check the relevant practice notices, information on practice answering machines or the practice websites in good time.

KVWL Medical emergency service KVWL Notification KVNo Emergency service practices KVNo Notification

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de