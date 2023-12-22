Skip to content
Around 130,000 euros of damage caused by storms in central Hesse

Storm "Zoltan" caused an estimated 130,000 euros worth of damage in central Hesse. There were no injuries, according to a police spokesperson. The damage to buildings, roads and cars on Friday night was mainly caused by falling branches and uprooted trees.

A fallen tree lies on the roadway.
On the premises of the police station in Biedenkopf (Marburg-Biedenkopf district), fallen trees damaged a fence and employees' vehicles on Thursday evening, the spokesman added. There was no damage to the station building.

