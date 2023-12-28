Health - Around 1100 pediatric video consultations in one month

Since its launch at the beginning of December, the video consultation in the children's emergency service of the North Rhine Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KVNO) has been in high demand. In total, doctors have advised parents of sick children in around 1,100 video consultations so far, the KVNO announced on Thursday. The telemedical children's emergency service was particularly popular over the Christmas holidays.

From December 23 to 26 alone, around 580 parents were referred via the 116 117 patient service, or they contacted the KV Nordrhein website for advice via video call. Almost half of the worried parents were able to receive help, so that they no longer had to visit an emergency practice with their children. According to the KVNO, just under a quarter of parents could also be referred to the regular opening hours of the practices.

Since December 2, around 30 doctors in the KV Nordrhein area have been on duty on Wednesdays, public holidays and weekends to advise parents of sick children via video consultation. This is intended to relieve the burden on pediatricians and emergency service practices in the Rhineland, which are particularly overloaded on public holidays and weekends. The offer runs until the end of January.

The Westphalia-Lippe Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KVWL) has been offering children's emergency service video consultations since the beginning of November. However, the number is significantly lower than in North Rhine, a spokesperson said on request. This is due to the different access routes.

In Westphalia-Lippe, the only way to access video consultations for children is by telephone via the 116 117 patient service, where medically trained staff carry out a thorough initial assessment over the phone. In the case of more serious illnesses, young patients are not referred to the video consultation, but parents are recommended to visit a doctor in person, either at a regular practice, an on-call practice or a hospital. The KV Westfalen-Lippe video consultation service will run until April 1, 2024.

