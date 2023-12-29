Flood - Around 10,000 sandbags per day in Lingen: New filling plant

Around 10,000 sandbags per day have been filled by the fire department, technical relief organization and employees of the building yard in Lingen (Emsland) since Christmas. "Thousands of sandbags are still needed to secure the critical infrastructure and softened dams," the town announced on Friday. In order to speed up the production of sandbags, another sand filling plant has now been put into operation in the Emslandhallen.

According to the city, the water levels of the Ems are currently falling slightly. Nevertheless, the flood situation remains tense. The long periods of standing water are causing the dams to soften and thus become unstable. Closed-off areas and dams in particular may not be entered.

Source: www.stern.de