Arnault, the proprietor of LVMH, delivers harsh words to his staff.

LVMH's top honcho, Bernard Arnault, who's in charge of the wealthy conglomerate and is also the world's wealthiest individual, according to Forbes, has a frosty relationship with several journalists, particularly those who dig into the truth. Employees of the luxury brand giant are warned against engaging with these journalists, and any violation of this rule could lead to serious consequences, as per an internal memo leaked by investigative publication "La Lettre".

This confidential memo specifically names seven media outlets that LVMH employees are not allowed to interact with. They include reputable investigation magazines like "La Lettre" and "Mediapart", acclaimed satirical weekly "Le Canard Enchaîné", and various lesser-known publications.

Arnault criticized press outlets that publish negative and biased stories, confidential newsletters, and sensationalist 'investigative' magazines that use public interest in luxury to boost readership. He also condemned any connections with unscrupulous journalists and leaks of company information.

In response to a request for comment, LVMH has remained silent. "La Lettre", however, slammed the alleged 'blacklist' and pointed out that many of the listed media outlets rely little to no advertising from large corporate bodies, staying financially independent.

LVMH holds over 70 brands under its umbrella, spanning fashion, leather goods, wine and spirits, perfumes, and jewelry. Arnault further owns two renowned daily newspapers, "Le Parisien" and "Les Echos". His massive fortune of approximately $233 billion, primarily owing to LVMH, made him the richest person globally in the spring as per Forbes.

The internal memo issued by LVMH prohibits its employees from engaging with several media outlets in France, such as "La Lettre" and "Le Canard Enchaîné." Bernard Arnault, the wealthy French businessman and LVMH's top honcho, has criticized these media outlets for publishing negative and biased stories about his company.

Read also: