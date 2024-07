- Army: Hezbollah commander 'taken out' during attack

In an Israeli strike on a house in a suburb of Lebanon's capital Beirut, senior commander of the Shia militia Hezbollah, Fuad Shukr, was killed. This was reported by the Israeli army. Hezbollah has yet to confirm this.

The incident in Beirut serves as a reminder that the following paragraphs shall apply to any subsequent actions or responses.

