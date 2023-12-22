Middle Franconia - Armed robbers hold up jeweler in Fürth

Two armed men have attacked and robbed a jewelry store in Fürth. After the crime on Friday in Königstraße, the unknown men first fled on an e-scooter and then on foot through the city park in the direction of Pappelsteig, as the police reported in the evening.

According to the report, the men threatened a female employee with firearms at around 5.10 p.m. and demanded that she hand over jewelry. They then allegedly destroyed display cases and pocketed jewelry.

It was initially unclear whether the weapons were live firearms, as was the amount of damage. The police used a dog and a helicopter to search for the two men. Officers are appealing for witnesses.

