In the commotion following ex-U.S. President Trump's visit to Arlington National Cemetery, the military has weighed in. They revealed that a cemetery worker was unexpectedly shoved aside. Trump, who's running for the GOP presidential nomination, had placed a wreath at the cemetery near D.C., Washington, on Monday, honoring U.S. soldiers who perished three years prior in an Afghanistan bombing. Subsequent reports surfaced about a dust-up between Trump's crew and cemetery staff.

Military: Cemetery Employee Showed Restraint

The military spokesperson clarified: Attendees at the ceremony were reminded of regulations prohibiting political activities on the cemetery premises, as mandated by laws and Defense Department protocols. An employee who tried to implement these regulations was eventually shoved aside. Despite this, the employee maintained their composure and opted not to press charges, according to the military spokesperson. "Thus, the military views this situation as resolved," they concluded.

The spokesperson declined to disclose who pushed the cemetery employee. They merely expressed sadness over the "unfortunate" incident of an employee being "inappropriately assaulted." Arlington National Cemetery's committed employees will persist in ensuring that ceremonial events are carried out with the dignity and respect befitting the nation's heroes.

Trump's team disputed the claims

Previously, NPR reported that two Trump staff members had belittled and shoved aside a cemetery employee attempting to halt filming and photography in a specific area. A Trump representative countered, asserting that a photographer was authorized. They additionally claimed that the cemetery employee may have suffered from a mental condition and hindered members of Trump's team.

