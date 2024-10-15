Armed Extremist Group Subjected to Forceful Action in Spain

A social network-connected group, operating as a cult in Spain, claims a self-proclaimed "Savior" with a claimed direct line to Jesus. Interested individuals are required to pay a substantial price and are warned of the potential dangers associated with joining.

Spanish authorities have dismantled an armed and cult-like organization, apprehending three individuals and investigating eight others for crimes including organized crime, fraud, extortion, and physical harm. The Guardia Civil reported that this group, stationed in the western Spanish province of Cáceres, near Portugal's border, had amassed an arsenal worth over 73,000 euros, composed of various firearms, ammunition, and other weapons.

Over a hundred victims have been identified by the Guardia Civil, who have collectively lost at least one million euros to the organization. The victims were persuaded to liquidate their assets and transfer the earnings to the group, with the majority of the proceeds reportedly used to purchase weapons. Many more victims are believed to exist, likely remaining silent due to fear.

Over 80 weapons, gunsilencers, and 7,600 rounds of ammunition from various calibers have been seized. Large sums of cash, mobile phones, tablets, and computers were also discovered in several apartments, with numerous bank accounts frozen.

"Messiah" and his daily chats with Jesus

Spanish media reported that, according to investigative findings, the deceased cult leader had referred to himself as a "Messiah" engaged in daily dialogue with Jesus. He had also authored books and delivered speeches, leading up to his death from a heart attack in January, during the ongoing probe. His widow continued the group's activities and was one of the three individuals detained, according to La Estampa.

The cult, named "Now you're home," targeted its victims through social networks and delivered a religious message alongside calls for self-defense. "We must be prepared and armed, as we are broadcasting a message the church does not support, and the world is not ready for," the leader advised his followers. The group even considered fortifying themselves against potential attacks with its followers.

Meanwhile, the organization announced a "temporary pause" in its activities online. No response was received from the group in regard to the authorities' allegations in their communication. "We remain united and contribute to the clarification of all events," was their statement.

The cult, known as "Now you're home," had a significant following in Spain, attracting individuals through social media.

Despite the group's temporary pause, Spanish authorities are still investigating its activities and the role of Spain in its operations.

Read also: