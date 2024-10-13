The "Cruel" actress and singer took charge as the episode's host and featured in a humorous pre-recorded segment that took jabs at Dion's popular Sunday Night Football advertisement for the Steelers-Cowboys clash last week.

In the segment, Grande impersonated Dion, promoting the Ultimate Fighting Championship, stating it's "another sport that rekindles the eternal feelings that evoke the melancholic memories lingering deep within my heart. And... within the octagon."

Grande then burst into a rendition of Dion's 1996 hit "It's All Coming Back to Me Now," with modified lyrics referencing common UFC injuries and lines like "when I strike you like this, when you strangle me like that."

Last week, Dion made an appearance in a video promoting Sunday Night Football's match between the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers, jokingly associating the hit song with both teams.

Grande has made a name for herself by imitating Dion, having first showcased her impression on a 2015 "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" episode and later on her "Carpool Karaoke" segment in 2018.

This was Grande's second stint as "SNL" host. Stevie Nicks served as the musical guest.

Grande has made multiple appearances on the iconic sketch show as the musical guest in 2014 and 2024, and even stepped into dual roles as both the host and musical guest in March 2016.

"Saturday Night Live" airs on NBC every Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT. Michael Keaton is set to host the upcoming episode with Billie Eilish as the musical guest.

Grande's humorous segment, filled with humor and entertainment, parodied Dion's advertisement for Sunday Night Football, showcasing her unique take on the UFC.During the episode, Grande's entertaining impersonation of Dion and her hilarious UFC promotion received plenty of laughter from the audience.

