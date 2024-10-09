Ariana Grande informs downcast 'SNL' troupe that she's not keen on performing 'Wicked' skits in entertaining promotional clip.

In a chuckle-worthy promotional video released on Wednesday, the "Yes, And?" songstress shares her preferences with a group of "SNL" writers, expressing her disinterest in any "Wicked" or "Wizard of Oz"-related sketches.

The scene shifts to "SNL" cast members Devon Walker, Michael Longfellow, Marcello Hernández, and Andrew Dismukes, all dressed up as iconic characters from "The Wizard of Oz": the Cowardly Lion, Dorothy, the Scarecrow, and the Tin Man, respectively. They're seated on a couch facing the singer.

There's a humorous moment as Dismukes ponders Grande's wish, eventually asking, "May we return in an hour?" The Grammy-winner maintains her composure and replies with a sarcastic nod, "Sure."

Interestingly, Ariana Grande will soon be stepping into the role of Glinda in the upcoming cinematic adaptation of the award-winning "Wicked" musical, which is itself based on the acclaimed novel.

Her previous encounters with "SNL" include performances in 2014 and 2024, and she even doubled up as both host and musical guest in March 2016.

This week, she's joined by musical guest Stevie Nicks.

"Saturday Night Live" can be caught on NBC every Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET and 8:30 p.m. PT.

