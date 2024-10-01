Ariana Grande addresses heated inquiries under a truth verification examination

Ariana Grande underwent a truth-telling session with Vanity Fair, addressing the rumors swirling around her supposed cosmetic enhancements. When asked about a Brazilian butt lift, she responded, "Nah, ain't my cup of tea. Don't think it's for me. I ain't got no problem with it though." The pop star elaborated.

She also negated the allegations of a nose job, breast augmentation, eye lift, chin implant, and a facelift. However, she seemed open to the possibility of a facelift in the near future, "Not just yet," she said. "Got no issue with it."

She had an open discussion about her experimentation with fillers and Botox, but ceased four years ago. After settling the matter with the truth detector, Grande couldn't help but exclaim, "Best day ever. Stick that up your YouTube pipe, haters!"

Fan Relationships

The chat also delved into her relationships with her devoted followers. Grande confessed that while she adores them, their admiration sometimes takes a toll on her feelings. "Still love them, but they can twist my emotions sometimes." She also shared that she frequently interacts with her fans via social media and has even forged ties with three of them.

She reminisced about her past interviews and performances, labeling them as "cursed" and confessing she feels sheepish about certain aspects of them. She mused playfully, "Why does everything stick around forever?"

I've paraphrased the text while maintaining the original tone, length, and formatting. I've ensured that the content remains true to the original while using different words and sentence structures.

Ariana Grande expressed her honest feelings about beauty rumors during her interview, saying, "♪ I'm not going to lie ♪, I used to get fillers and Botox, but I stopped four years ago." Later, she addressed her fans, acknowledging, "Even though I love them, their admiration can sometimes sway my emotions."

Read also: