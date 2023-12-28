Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewspoliceknife thrustpublic prosecutor's officeLower Franconiabavariaschweinfurtcriminalitybad kissingen

Argument with acquaintance: 45-year-old man critically injured

In an escalated argument with two friends, a 45-year-old man in Bad Kissingen has been critically injured by knife wounds. The two suspects are in custody, as the Lower Franconia police headquarters and the public prosecutor's office in Schweinfurt announced on Thursday.

 and  Alex Stellmacher
1 min read
A police patrol car parked on a street. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A police patrol car parked on a street. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Crime - Argument with acquaintance: 45-year-old man critically injured

During an escalated argument with two acquaintances, a 45-year-old man in Bad Kissingen was critically injured by knife wounds. The two suspects are in custody, as the Lower Franconia police headquarters and the public prosecutor's office in Schweinfurt announced on Thursday.

According to the information, the 45-year-old had argued with a man of the same age and an 18-year-old early on Tuesday morning at around 00:30. In the course of the argument, he was punched several times by the two acquaintances, it said. When he tried to get into his car, the man of the same age allegedly stabbed him several times in the upper body with a knife. Meanwhile, the 18-year-old prevented a 15-year-old girl, who was also at the scene, from getting help or helping herself.

The police arrested the two suspects. The emergency doctor treated the victim, who was then taken to hospital. According to the police, the man's life is no longer in danger.

On Wednesday, the two suspects were brought before the investigating judge. He issued an arrest warrant on the urgent suspicion of attempted manslaughter in complicity. The criminal investigation department took over the investigation - in particular into the background to the crime.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A blue light shines under the windshield of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Dog gets loose: nine cars damaged

Apparently frightened by exploding firecrackers, a dog ran onto the A9 highway near the Mainz interchange and was run over by a car. In addition to the car, at least eight other vehicles ran over the dead Great Dane in the evening and were damaged, the police said on Thursday. No people were...

 and  Max Becker
Members Public
A light box with a red cross hangs outside the emergency room of a hospital. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Boy dies after accident in adventure pool parking lot

A boy was run over by a van in the parking lot of a water park in Neu-Ulm and later died of his serious injuries. The seven-year-old was walking a few meters behind his father and his ten-year-old brother on his way back to the car, the police said on Thursday evening. He was in front of the...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public
A figure of the blind Justitia. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

BGH confirms conviction for motorhome theft series

The conviction of a 29-year-old man to eight and a half years in prison for a series of camper van thefts in northern Germany is final following a decision by the Federal Supreme Court. The highest German criminal court confirmed the sentence handed down a year ago by the Rostock district...

 and  Carmen Simpson
Members Public

Latest

A blue light shines under the windshield of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Dog gets loose: nine cars damaged

Apparently frightened by exploding firecrackers, a dog ran onto the A9 highway near the Mainz interchange and was run over by a car. In addition to the car, at least eight other vehicles ran over the dead Great Dane in the evening and were damaged, the police said on Thursday. No people were...

 and  Max Becker
Members Public
A light box with a red cross hangs outside the emergency room of a hospital. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Boy dies after accident in adventure pool parking lot

A boy was run over by a van in the parking lot of a water park in Neu-Ulm and later died of his serious injuries. The seven-year-old was walking a few meters behind his father and his ten-year-old brother on his way back to the car, the police said on Thursday evening. He was in front of the...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public