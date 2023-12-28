Crime - Argument with acquaintance: 45-year-old man critically injured

During an escalated argument with two acquaintances, a 45-year-old man in Bad Kissingen was critically injured by knife wounds. The two suspects are in custody, as the Lower Franconia police headquarters and the public prosecutor's office in Schweinfurt announced on Thursday.

According to the information, the 45-year-old had argued with a man of the same age and an 18-year-old early on Tuesday morning at around 00:30. In the course of the argument, he was punched several times by the two acquaintances, it said. When he tried to get into his car, the man of the same age allegedly stabbed him several times in the upper body with a knife. Meanwhile, the 18-year-old prevented a 15-year-old girl, who was also at the scene, from getting help or helping herself.

The police arrested the two suspects. The emergency doctor treated the victim, who was then taken to hospital. According to the police, the man's life is no longer in danger.

On Wednesday, the two suspects were brought before the investigating judge. He issued an arrest warrant on the urgent suspicion of attempted manslaughter in complicity. The criminal investigation department took over the investigation - in particular into the background to the crime.

Source: www.stern.de