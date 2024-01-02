Skip to content
Arguing couple triggers police operation: Man threatens officers

A dispute between a married couple has led to a major police operation in an apartment building in Leimen (Rhine-Neckar district). The police announced on Tuesday that they had assumed that the conflict between a 47-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman was a threat. According to the report, the 47-year-old apartment owner refused to let the police into the apartment on Monday evening. He also reportedly threatened the officers. The police assumed that the couple were in an exceptional psychological situation, which is why additional police, emergency services and firefighters were called.

In order to avoid endangering other residents, emergency services evacuated the building. After several hours of negotiations, the 47-year-old was arrested without resistance, according to the police. The man and his wife were then taken to a psychiatric facility.

