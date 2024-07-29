- Argentine company develops mRNA vaccine against bird flu

To develop a vaccine against avian flu in poorer countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) has launched a project in Argentina. It's about creating an H5N1 virus vaccine using mRNA technology, which contributed to the rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines.

Argentine manufacturer Sinergium Biotech already has a vaccine candidate that will now be further developed with the support of the WHO and the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP). The company aims to prove the efficacy of its vaccine candidate in preclinical models.

MPP's goal is to provide people in low- and middle-income countries with access to high-quality, affordable medicines. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic three years ago, WHO and MPP developed an mRNA technology transfer program to boost research capabilities in these countries.

Avian Flu Pandemic Risk

"Avian flu viruses pose a significant public health risk because they are widespread among animals and have the potential to cause a pandemic," the WHO stated.

The H5N1 virus has spread globally, affecting both wild and farm animals, including cattle recently. Most infected humans have had close contact with animals. So far, there's no evidence of sustained human-to-human transmission. However, there's concern that the virus could further mutate and adapt in mammals.

