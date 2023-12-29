Argentina's largest trade union CGT calls for general strike

Argentina's largest trade union has called for a general strike in protest against the radical economic reforms of the new president Javier Milei. The strike is to take place on January 24, as the CGT trade union federation announced on Thursday. Union leader Héctor Daer also announced a protest rally in front of the Argentine parliament during the debate on Milei's first draft laws.

Milei's decrees and draft laws for a comprehensive deregulation of the economy were "directed against the whole of society", said Daer. Milei wanted to "concentrate all political power with the president".

Milei promised the highly indebted South American country "shock therapy" when he took office on December 10. The ultra-liberal right-wing populist first introduced a decree with which he wants to change or abolish 350 existing laws, for example in rental and labor law. In addition, 7,000 jobs in the public sector are to be cut in order to reduce government spending.

The 53-year-old political novice Milei has taken over Latin America's third-largest economy in the midst of a severe economic crisis: Inflation has risen to more than 160 percent and more than 40 percent of the population live in poverty.

