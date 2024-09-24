Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PanoramaNewsFlood

Areas along the Oder are currently under heightened vigilance

 and  Max Becker
2 min read

Areas along the Oder are currently under heightened vigilance

High Flood Alert: Oder River in Brandenburg Reaches Alarm Level 3, Level 4 Imminent: The water levels in the Oder River at Ratzdorf, Brandenburg, have crossed the 5.60-meter mark, leading to an alarm level 3. Experts anticipate that alarm level 4, signifying severe flooding and potential life-threatening situations, will be reached by this coming Tuesday.

According to the state's definition, alarm level 3 signifies a "major flood," prompting individuals to avoid flood-prone areas. If the water levels surpass 5.90 meters, marking alarm level 4, it will signify a "severe flood" with potential "life danger."

Authorities predict that the water levels won't recede until Friday. Ratzdorf, a village situated at the Oder and Neisse confluence, located around 40 km south of Frankfurt (Oder), started constructing a 152-meter long, 1-meter high flood defense wall on Monday.

Ratzdorf faced the wrath of an Oder flood in 1997. The water level then hit nearly 6.90 meters. Back then, Ratzdorf lacked even a dyke for protection. Since then, significant investments to the tune of several million euros have been made to bolster flood protection on the Oder.

Frankfurt (Oder) prepares for impending floods

In an effort to protect its dykes, Frankfurt (Oder) has already banned access to its facilities. Numerous onlookers had visited the Oder bank recently to observe the water levels' gradual rise. The city administration justified the move by stating that tourism in the flooded areas was discouraged.

The water levels in Frankfurt (Oder) are likely to transition to alarm level 3 – the second-highest warning level – throughout this Tuesday. From Tuesday onwards, dyke entries and drives will only be authorized for emergency teams in flood management activities.

At present, the peak flood has arrived at Nowa Sol, a Polish town situated just 90 km east of the German border. The water level there reads 6.45 meters, according to the Meteorological Institute. When the water levels reach 4.5 meters, an alarm state is enacted in Nowa Sol. However, the situation is reportedly under control, as per the city mayor's social media updates.

Residents near Ratzdorf should be vigilant, as the flood levels may rise further and potentially reach alarm level 4, posing significant threats. Due to the high flood alert, Frankfurt (Oder) has restricted access to its facilities to ensure safety.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Based on the reports of the deploying units, the individual involved in the incident was not armed.
Panorama

Law enforcement officials contain assailant within Rewe marketplace.

Law enforcement officials contain assailant within Rewe marketplace. A significant event unfolded at a Rewe store situated in Hesse: A man assaulted two individuals, inflicting minor injuries, subsequently secluding himself within the grocery store. Law enforcement officers confronted challenges in apprehending the culprit, engaging in a thorough investigation of the

 and  Viktoria Klein
Members Public
Giant-like individuals identified in the Hochheide district of Duisburg
Panorama

DHL once more distributes parcels in Duisburg's skyscraper – in company.

DHL once more distributes parcels in Duisburg's skyscraper – in company. Following a prolonged hiatus, logistics giant DHL has chosen to reinitiate deliveries to a prominent high-rise located in Duisburg. The resumption of service comes accompanied by strict security measures and scrutiny from the public. The high-rise, regarded as

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public
B. Faces accusations of multiple wrongdoings.
Panorama

Co-accused implicates Christian B. in the Maddie investigation.

Co-accused implicates Christian B. in the Maddie investigation. In the trial for rape and abuse charges, as well as allegations of other crimes including kidnapping, Christian B., who was previously linked to the Maddie case, had discussions with a former cellmate about various topics during prison time. According to the

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public

Latest

A student from Morehouse College completes a voter registration form at a voter registration...
Politics

Despite trailing behind Biden's 2020 margin among Black voters, a recent CNN survey indicates potential for Harris to boost her backing among this demographic.

In the latest CNN survey, carried out by SSRS, Kamala Harris outperforms Donald Trump by a substantial margin among probable Black voters. However, this lead does not surpass Joe Biden's impressive 2020 advantage with this demographic. The poll indicates that Black likely voters who favor Trump...

 and  Carmen Simpson
Members Public