Areas along the Oder are currently under heightened vigilance

High Flood Alert: Oder River in Brandenburg Reaches Alarm Level 3, Level 4 Imminent: The water levels in the Oder River at Ratzdorf, Brandenburg, have crossed the 5.60-meter mark, leading to an alarm level 3. Experts anticipate that alarm level 4, signifying severe flooding and potential life-threatening situations, will be reached by this coming Tuesday.

According to the state's definition, alarm level 3 signifies a "major flood," prompting individuals to avoid flood-prone areas. If the water levels surpass 5.90 meters, marking alarm level 4, it will signify a "severe flood" with potential "life danger."

Authorities predict that the water levels won't recede until Friday. Ratzdorf, a village situated at the Oder and Neisse confluence, located around 40 km south of Frankfurt (Oder), started constructing a 152-meter long, 1-meter high flood defense wall on Monday.

Ratzdorf faced the wrath of an Oder flood in 1997. The water level then hit nearly 6.90 meters. Back then, Ratzdorf lacked even a dyke for protection. Since then, significant investments to the tune of several million euros have been made to bolster flood protection on the Oder.

Frankfurt (Oder) prepares for impending floods

In an effort to protect its dykes, Frankfurt (Oder) has already banned access to its facilities. Numerous onlookers had visited the Oder bank recently to observe the water levels' gradual rise. The city administration justified the move by stating that tourism in the flooded areas was discouraged.

The water levels in Frankfurt (Oder) are likely to transition to alarm level 3 – the second-highest warning level – throughout this Tuesday. From Tuesday onwards, dyke entries and drives will only be authorized for emergency teams in flood management activities.

At present, the peak flood has arrived at Nowa Sol, a Polish town situated just 90 km east of the German border. The water level there reads 6.45 meters, according to the Meteorological Institute. When the water levels reach 4.5 meters, an alarm state is enacted in Nowa Sol. However, the situation is reportedly under control, as per the city mayor's social media updates.

Residents near Ratzdorf should be vigilant, as the flood levels may rise further and potentially reach alarm level 4, posing significant threats. Due to the high flood alert, Frankfurt (Oder) has restricted access to its facilities to ensure safety.

