Area needs cultural lighthouse projects

Katrin Budde, Chairwoman of the Bundestag's Culture Committee, believes that lighthouse projects can have a lasting effect on vibrant cultural landscapes in rural areas. "If, for example, there is a lack of lighthouses in rural areas, no amount of cultural funding can compensate for this," the SPD politician told the dpa news agency in Berlin.

"You need places of crystallization and points that are also visible beyond the region, nationally and ideally at European and international level," said the former party and parliamentary group leader in Saxony-Anhalt. "This also creates interest again, then people will come back. This development is no different to economic policy."

In Budde' s view, however, such institutions do not have a sufficient impact in isolation. "In addition to lighthouses, there must also be area funding, but the federal government is not actually responsible for this. Federal cultural funds and others can then be used to develop something in the area."

However, Budde does not want central projects to be limited to the area. "You need lighthouses all over the place, in the countryside and in the major centers. That's where a lot of visibility, commissions and the involvement of the regional cultural scene come from."

Budde still sees potential in the cooperation between public cultural institutions and the independent scene. "Institutions such as the federally owned Berliner Festspiele, Berlinale or Haus der Kultur der Welt, which are rightly well-funded and stable, can of course be even more of an anchor for the independent scene and work together with them," she said. "There are also countless really good examples of this. In Berlin, but also across the country."

