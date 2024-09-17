Are trampolines secure for children, as discussed by a medical expert?

It might be surprising that the leading pediatric organization in the country advises against the home use of trampolines, strongly discouraging it. The American Academy of Pediatrics provides data on severe injuries, such as those affecting the spinal cord, which can result in permanent neurological damage.

Despite the popularity of home trampoline use during playdates and parties in commercial venues, many families are unaware of the risks involved. Injuries can occur in various ways, including collisions, incorrect landings, falls, and impacts with the trampoline's frame or springs. Given these potential dangers, it is essential to understand who is at risk and what precautions can be taken to minimize harm.

To shed some light on these questions, I spoke with Dr. Leana Wen, a healthcare expert and mother of two school-age children. Dr. Wen is an emergency physician and clinical associate professor at George Washington University, as well as the former health commissioner of Baltimore.

CNN: How hazardous is trampoline use for children?

Dr. Leana Wen: Between 2009 and 2018, over 800,000 reported injuries were linked to trampolines, according to a 2022 study in the journal Pediatric Emergency Care. Over 36,000 of these incidents required hospitalization, with more than one-third resulting in bone fractures. The most common injury sites were arms and legs, although more than 1 in 5 children suffered head and neck injuries, including concussions.

Children can be hurt in various ways on trampolines. They might collide with one another while jumping simultaneously, land incorrectly, or execute dangerous maneuvers like somersaults or flips. If a trampoline is elevated, children could fall off and harm themselves on the ground. They could also hit the springs or frame, or collide with one another if multiple jumpers are present.

In 2012, the American Academy of Pediatrics issued a statement strongly advising against recreational trampoline use for children. This recommendation was reaffirmed in 2020, citing the high frequency of injuries and the potential for severe, irreversible injuries, including permanent neurological damage from head and neck injuries.

CNN: Are specific factors associated with higher injury rates, and are certain children more susceptible to harm?

Wen: Yes, according to the AAP. Jumping with multiple individuals on the same apparatus increases the risk of injuries, especially for smaller individuals. Consequently, AAP recommends allowing only one jumper at a time on the mat if a trampoline is to be used.

Furthermore, research has shown that children 5 years and younger are at a higher risk of fractures and dislocations due to trampoline-related injuries. The AAP advocates against children under 6 utilizing any trampolines.

Additionally, flips and somersaults pose a risk of head and cervical spine injury due to their association with these maneuvers. These movements should be avoided in recreational settings. However, if children are learning trampolining as part of a structured sports program, parents must ensure that qualified coaching is available to develop these skills.

Although some people believe that padding and enclosure can prevent injuries, the AAP reported that these measures may provide a false sense of security. Padding and netting can help but should be in good condition. Additionally, the trampoline should be situated on the ground, as falls off the trampoline can also result in injuries.

CNN: Is it safer to utilize a trampoline at home or attend a commercial venue, like a trampoline park?

Wen: Both options carry certain risks.

A 2020 meta-analysis found that injuries at trampoline parks had a higher likelihood of requiring surgery than home trampoline use. Additionally, the risk of surgery was six times higher for injuries associated with full-sized trampolines compared to those connected to mini-sized trampolines.

In 2023, a study published in the journal Pediatrics reported that 11% of injuries at trampoline parks were severe. Overall, injuries occurred at a rate of 1.14 per 1,000 jumper hours at the parks.

Other research suggests that the increase in trampoline injuries is due to the growing popularity of these commercial venues. Commercial facilities are often crowded, which can result in multiple jumpers at once, increasing the likelihood of injuries. Furthermore, the commercial equipment allows jumpers to reach higher heights, potentially leading to more severe falls and injuries.

Parents should be aware that both home and commercial use of trampolines carry risks. Exercise caution and be well-informed about the potential dangers.

If you're heading to someone's house with a backyard trampoline, have a good look at the equipment first before letting your kid jump. It's safer if the bouncing area is near the ground and away from other objects like trees and walls. Keep an eye out for worn-out nets, pads, hooks, and springs that are sticking out.

When visiting a trampoline park, try to avoid crowded times to lower the chance of collisions. Stay close to your kid and advise them against attempting dangerous stunts like flips. If they're keen on learning gymnastics moves, it's better to enroll them in organized sports programs where they can learn safely under professional supervision.

Be on the lookout for toddlers, especially those under 6. They should generally stay away from trampolines. If you have a trampoline at your house, make sure to review your home insurance policy to cover any guests who might get injured.

CNN: Considering all of this, would you let your kids use trampolines?

Wen: After treating numerous patients who have been injured from trampolines, I fully comprehend their risks. However, it's hard to completely avoid trampolines due to their popularity.

Our family has chosen a harm-reduction strategy. Recognizing the risks associated with recreational trampoline use, we're making an effort to lessen the harm by limiting the frequency and decreasing the highest-risk activities.

We don't have a trampoline at home, and we try to avoid playdates at houses with trampolines as much as possible. If our kids do go to houses with trampolines, we try to steer them away from them. If they're insistent on giving it a try, we'll keep a close eye on them and have them jump one at a time.

The trickiest situation to manage is when they're invited to their friends' birthday parties at commercial venues with trampolines. It's challenging to expect kids to miss out on these occasions. Under these circumstances, we set strict rules upfront, such as no flips, staying within sight of an adult, and leaving the trampoline area if there are bigger kids around.

Every family has different risk tolerance levels. The crucial thing is to be aware of the risks so that you can make an informed decision and minimize the risks where possible.

Despite advising against home trampoline use due to the high risk of injuries, Dr. Leana Wen acknowledges that avoiding trampolines completely might be challenging due to their popularity. To minimize harm, she advocates for a harm-reduction strategy, such as limiting trampoline use, avoiding high-risk activities, and maintaining strict rules during parties at commercial venues. Encouraging wellness activities that prioritize physical fitness and safety, like structured sports programs, could be a better alternative for children's enjoyment and overall health.

