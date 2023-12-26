Music & People - Are these the newcomers for 2024?

People around the world have never listened to as much music as they have this year. This is according to a recently published study by the International Federation of the Music Industry (IFPI). On average, everyone in Germany spends 20.9 hours a week listening to music.

There is a huge range of songs to choose from - according to the streaming platform Spotify alone, there are more than 100 million songs to choose from. How do newcomers today manage to make a name for themselves among established artists? "Work ethic, originality, artistic uniqueness and emotional appeal," says Derek von Krogh, Artistic Director of the Popakademie in Mannheim, in an interview with dpa.

But above all, it is important that newcomers have the will to stand out, explains the music expert. In the past, it was important to "sand down the rough edges until it no longer frightens the advertising customers", says von Krogh. Today, the opposite is the case: "If you're not bold and stand out, then you get lost in the crowd."

Deutsche Presse-Agentur asked around and presents some newcomers that stand out.

Apsilon

Rapper Apsilon from Berlin-Moabit impresses with meaningful music with depth. In his lyrics, he talks about images of masculinity, racism, mixes languages and is thought-provoking. His career has taken off this year and he has already played major concerts at several festivals. He plans to release his debut album in 2024.

Gola Gianni

With rap beats and American-influenced hip-hop, the young artist from Austria is inspiring many fans. He draws the international references of his German-language rap music from his childhood, which he spent between Indonesia and the USA until he was sixteen. His last single "2 Handys", released in October 2023, quickly became a hit. The rap songs are contemporary, entertaining and varied.

Emir Taha

Emir Taha comes from Turkey, lives in London and is signed to the major label Universal in Germany. The 25-year-old's goal is to make Turkish music better known worldwide. He combines R&B with classic folk from Turkey. He plans to release his first EP in early 2024. However, the singles released so far, such as "Baka Baka", are already successful on streaming platforms with several million streams.

Mika

"Hearts break faster when it's cold," sings Berlin artist Mika in his ballad "vermiss nicht mehr". The 19-year-old is still a small light in the newcomer sky and has only released one song - but it was quickly well received. He made his breakthrough with his first release on Tiktok and impresses with meaningful lyrics and gentle melodies.

Cloudy June

Queer icon Cloudy June has already moved some fans with her pop music about sexuality and equality. She takes a clear, expressive and feminist stance. Paired with pop beats to shake to, red curls and strong charisma, she is the Berlin voice for many queer women. The 24-year-old will be playing her first European tour next year.

Ritter Lean

Ritter Lean started his rise in the German-speaking rap scene this year. Adrian, his real name, is known from the Netflix series "Biohackers" and has already been nominated for the New Faces Award. On stage, he talks about lost souls in the techno capital. "Music today is often designed to be fast-paced. Of course I want to use my momentum now. But at the same time, I want to try to keep jumping around on stage for a long time in the future and keep producing and writing music," he said in an interview with dpa.

Source: www.stern.de