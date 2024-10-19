Are there any upcoming yearly demonstrations scheduled?

In fact, countless market players had been predicting enhanced volatility for the fourth quarter. Regardless, numerous indices continued their unprecedented surge. It's puzzling how markets manage to remain optimistic amidst skyrocketing inflation and escalating economic anxieties. Is there still potential for a year-end rally, or perhaps it's wise for investors to explore risk-mitigation strategies instead?

The discussion on where investors should channel their resources in the remaining months and the various tactics they might employ is between Nancy Lanzendörfer and Volker Meinel from BNP Paribas, and Nicolas Saurenz of Feingold Research.

Despite the economic uncertainties, the experts highlighted that the economy still holds some potential for growth, suggesting the possibility of a year-end rally. Amidst these prospects, they emphasized the importance of considering risk-mitigation strategies to protect investors' portfolios.

