Are the individuals drawing each other towards the depths of destruction?

Relationships are strained, emotions are running high, and tears are flowing: The drama continues to escalate in the Summer House of the Famous. More than anything, Stefan still has issues with Sam. Who will remain standing after episode 6?

"Go for it!" screams Theresa to Stefan in the team challenge "Give me what I need!" This challenge involves the women staying on all fours in a "doggy style" position while the men approach from behind. Could you please film the backsides of the important ones again? The sixth episode of "Summer House" once again puts our "stars" to the test.

And just like in a "game of chance," many people's nerves are on edge. But it's unusual how close they come to fighting every time because they're not considered a team anymore. One is called a "wimp," the other a "guzzler," and they can all go to hell, for all I care!

Emma and Umut are arguing with each other the most. The way they interact with each other is not lost on the group. Umut tries to calm his highly emotional girlfriend: "Talk to me sensibly. You always accuse me of being a victim and embarrassing! You've been doing that since day 1!"

While team "Amore" wins the "game of chance" and thereby saves themselves, the heavily damaged "alliance" thinks about who they could kick out of the house next. According to the strategist and puppeteer Raúl, getting rid of the newcomers quickly would be the best option, but he only says that because he's "afraid for his own skin."

Intrigues and sneaky manipulations

The great alliance that everyone always talks about could become a "secret" one. The "manipulations" are particularly bothering Theresa. For example, Sam whispers in her ear that the group should publicly address that Umut's "psycho girlfriend" is "suppressing" her partner: "It's awful how she always talks to him! We should say something about that too."

But when the group of misfits sits together at the table, Sam suddenly stays silent and lets Gloria and Theresa "take the bullet" when they address the "passionate couple" about their unique way of communicating.

"Emma, do you think the Summer House is good for your relationship?", Gloria wants to know, and also asks why she always insults her partner. That's rich coming from you, Emma laughs ironically: "Didn't you call your Micha 'fuck you' the other day?" What also bothers her is Gloria's "exposing herself in front of the group." It would have been different if she had just "taken Emma aside."

And so, the tension escalates as usual very quickly, and "everyone talks, except Sam." That particularly affects Theresa, who sees her five-year friendship with him at risk. Gloria also would have wished for more support from her Micha in this matter. Because she's not sure who she's supposed to be. (...) The old or the new Gloria?

A new team challenge could take some of the tension out of the house, but unfortunately, no one is able to guide their blind partner through a course in the popular challenge from previous years, "Parking." Oliver Sanne and his partner did the best. Therefore, "the newcomers" are protected from nomination.

"Beautiful facade, dirty personality"

The events of the previous evening are still on Theresa's mind. She seeks out Sam, wanting to confront him. He assures her of his loyalty, but is not amused that her partner Stefan is causing such a stir. Stefan tells Sam, "You're using your girlfriend and you're a hypocrite. You have a nice facade, but you're a dirty person. Your cheap rhetoric won't help you here!"

Meanwhile, the shrill "reality icon" tries not to get unnecessarily upset or get put in her place, especially by someone she's not very familiar with. Stefan tells him to "grow a pair" for once. Why? It's "obvious that he's a scheming pig and just wants to worm his way through."

In the meantime, Gloria is suffering from severe emotional withdrawal, Emma and Umut declare their deep love for each other, and "the new ones" take "Team Amore" out of "nomination protection." At the end of this sixth episode, those who thought they were the intellectual leaders for many days have to leave the house. The leader of the alliance, Raúl Richter and his Vanessa, receive the most votes. Perhaps RTL will skip the "exit challenge" this time to prevent the "GZSZ" strategist from getting another "brainwashing" opportunity.

Ah, our "Summer House of the Famous" is always a guarantee for the trashiest reality TV, delving deep into the depths of the human psyche. But one wonders, is it about winning in the end for the "celebrities," or just about who can be the most unapologetic in their scheming and shout the loudest for new "Instagram followers?"

