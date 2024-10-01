Are mixed martial arts contests merely violent spectacles of physical dominance through combat?

In the world of MMA, full-contact combat is the norm, but there are numerous misconceptions about its popularity in Germany. ntv sheds light on these misconceptions by talking with a professional MMA fighter.

Some people believe MMA spectators enjoy violence and crave chaotic brawls with bloodshed. However, this is an oversimplified view of the sport. Rules, strategy, and diverse martial arts skills are crucial components of MMA.

A fight with no rules?

The idea that two fighters enter a cage with no rules is not accurate. MMA actually has numerous regulations. Before a fight, these rules cover weight classes, groin protection, mouthguards, and gloves ranging from 4 to 6 ounces (approximately 28 grams). Strikes, kicks, knee, and elbow strikes are allowed but with limitations.

Berlin-based MMA athlete Niko Samsonidse explains that, "There's a rulebook aimed at preventing serious injuries. For example, strikes to the back of the head are banned because they can cause long-term harm." A 5-centimeter wide prohibited target zone protects the back of the head, extending from the crown to the spine. Headbutts, low blows, throat strikes, and eye gouges are also off-limits. Scratching, biting, pinching, and attacking finger or toe joints are forbidden. Misconduct can result in point deductions or disqualification.

When the bout goes to the ground, rules become more stringent, particularly in relation to knee strikes. If a fighter is in the three-point position, knee strikes to the head are not allowed. Grabbing the opponent's gloves or the cage is also prohibited. Samsonidse, who will attend the historical MMA event in Frankfurt against Daniel Torres, notes that even cage etiquette is essential. "Insults and disrespectful behavior are not tolerated and will be met with warnings or penalties."

Wild brawl without a plan?

The picture of two gladiators in a Colosseum-like battle is often connected to MMA. However, combat inside a cage is not a matter of life and death, despite the pre-fight rhetoric implying otherwise. "Upon closer inspection, one can see how much technique, training, and strategy are involved," says Samsonidse. Every fighter has a strategy since MMA blends various martial arts. "Where are my strengths, where are my opponent's weaknesses? That's what you train for. The more one delves into the sport, the more one realizes how intricate it is," says the Berlin featherweight fighter.

Is someone automatically disadvantaged if they're on the ground?

In MMA fights, one fighter often ends up on the ground, at a disadvantage against their opponent's attacks. However, this is not always the case. "You're not powerless when you're on the ground. There are many ways to turn the tide of a fight from a disadvantaged position," says Samsonidse, a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt himself. Many fighters prefer taking the fight to the ground, especially if they excel in wrestling or BJJ. Some even intentionally drop to the ground after a strike, luring their opponent into a ground fight where submission holds are their goal.

Always a Bloody Battle - Always Dangerous?

Bloodshed and injuries are common in MMA fights, similar to boxing, wrestling, judo, or jiu-jitsu. However, severe, long-lasting injuries are rare, according to Samsonidse. "You might get a black eye or a cut, but those are usually minor injuries." The referee's role is to protect fighters from severe damage. They monitor the fighters' body language and senses. If a fighter shows signs of inability to defend themselves intelligently, the fight is halted. The referee may intervene and halt the fight. Intelligent defense means protecting oneself from adversaries' attacks, defending, and making an attempt to escape the current position.

In fact, MMA is less dangerous than boxing. In boxing, a knocked-down fighter gets 10 seconds to regain their composure. Even a dazed or concussed boxer may continue if they can raise their guard. In MMA, the whole body is a target (except for the prohibited zones), not just the head.

There's also a ringside doctor responsible for examining fighters in specific circumstances. For example, if a cut is deep or near the eye, the fight may be stopped due to the doctor's recommendation.

Fighter folks typically steer clear of physical altercations on the streets. "I can't speak for the entire lot, but most combat athletes steer clear of engaging in fights." Initially, it's because they're well-versed in their talents. Secondly, they've got no interest in getting wounded. "It's also a matter of pride. A fighter doesn't require validation in such situations. Moreover, in numerous training squads and fight clubs, it's a sort of norm to stay away from squabbles."

