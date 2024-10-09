ARD noticeably decreases the quantity of challenging yet justifiable broadcasts

"Fair but Tough", a renowned political discussion program on German television, airs 30 times annually in German households. However, this count is set to decrease in 2025, with several broadcast dates being scrapped. Despite the cancellations, moderator Klamroth might appear more frequently on the show, albeit in a new format.

As per a representative from the ARD program directorate in Munich, the number of traditional "Fair but Tough" episodes will decrease next year, making room for modern, non-linear concepts. However, specific details were not disclosed.

According to a report from "Medieninsider", the show featuring Louis Klamroth might only be broadcast 20 times in 2025, as opposed to the initial plan of 30 episodes.

The ARD spokesperson clarified, "In partnership with Florida Factual and WDR, we're working on innovative formats with Louis Klamroth. These formats will bring political discussions to the ARD media library and reach younger audiences. We'll share more details once final decisions have been made."

Engaging Younger Audiences

The ARD video program conference had earlier suggested that talk shows should prioritize the needs of the media library more. This could mean altering the broadcast show for online use, like dividing it into smaller clips or offering a commentary version. The goal is to draw younger viewers into political discussions.

In 2023, "Fair but Tough" faced viewer declines and subsequently modified its concept during the last winter break, introducing a new studio setup with a significant audience involvement.

From January to June 2024, "Fair but Tough" averaged a 9.0% viewer share, while "Miosga" and "Maischberger" garnered 14.1% and 11.7% respectively. The average number of views in the media library was approximately 200,000 per episode, including the "To-Go" episodes, which feature Klamroth discussing show highlights.

