Architect of the modern EU: Former Commission President Jacques Delors dies

He is considered the architect of the modern EU and founding father of the euro: Former EU Commission President Jacques Delors is dead. The Frenchman died on Wednesday at the age of 98 at his home in Paris, as his daughter Martine Aubry told the AFP news agency. French President Emmanuel Macron...

 Yaroslav Smith
2 min read
Former EU Commission President Jacques Delors.

Born in Paris on July 20, 1925, the French Socialist was Minister of Economy and Finance under President François Mitterrand from 1981 to 1984 before moving to Brussels in 1985. From 1985 to 1995, at the head of the European Commission, he played a key role in reviving and promoting the idea of European integration.

His achievements include the completion of the EU single market, the signing of the Schengen Agreement and the start of Economic and Monetary Union (EMU), which led to the introduction of the euro.

Delors later founded think tanks in Brussels, Paris and Berlin with the aim of promoting European federalism. In recent years, the staunch European repeatedly warned of the dangers of populism in Europe and called for "courage" in dealing with the consequences of Brexit. As recently as March 2020, he called on the EU heads of state and government to show more solidarity when they were arguing about a joint response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"His commitment, his values and his sincerity will inspire us forever," wrote French President Macron on X, formerly Twitter. German Chancellor Scholz explained in the online network that Delors had become "a visionary and master builder of the EU" and added that it was "our responsibility to continue the work for the good of Europe ".

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called Delors a "visionary who has made our Europe stronger". His work had shaped "generations of Europeans". EU Council President Michel said that Delors had transformed the EU into a "true community based on humanist values and founded on a single market and a single currency". He will go down in history as one of the "master builders of the EU".

In his own country, Delors decided not to run for president for the Socialists in 1995, even though he was ahead in the polls. He justified his decision with the "excessive desire for independence". In 2021, he told Le Point magazine: "I do not regret this decision, but I do not claim that I was right."

Together with Marie Lephaille, who died in 2020, Delors had two children: Martine Aubry, born in 1950, who is now mayor of the northern French city of Lille, and Jean-Paul, born in 1953, who died of leukemia in 1982.

Source: www.stern.de

Former EU Commission President Jacques Delors dies

Former EU Commission President Jacques Delors is dead. This was reported by the French news agency AFP on Wednesday, citing Delors' daughter Martine Aubry. French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to him on the online platform X as a "fighter for human justice".

 Christian Meier
