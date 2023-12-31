Fribourg - Archbishop Burger promotes democratic basic order

In his sermon at the turn of the year, Archbishop Stephan Burger of Freiburg called for voluntary work and social cohesion. "A free democratic basic order cannot sustain itself if we as citizens do not pay attention to this and remain sensitive to it," he said, according to a press release distributed in advance on the occasion of the service in the cathedral on New Year's Eve. "We must not accept it if some people think they can simply abandon or undermine a common foundation of values."

Human dignity is and remains inviolable - and not just because it is enshrined in the Basic Law. "Human dignity remains inviolable, regardless of whether a person comes across the Mediterranean, via the Balkan route or from Ukraine," explained Burger. There is no question that regulations, controls and systems as well as conditions for humane accommodation are needed.

Much of this can only be made possible by selfless helpers. In the Archbishop's view, voluntary work also plays a "more than important and essential role" in keeping society together: "My respect and grateful recognition goes to all those who volunteer - in whatever area of society."

