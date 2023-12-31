Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsbasic orderturn of the yearneedsbaden-württembergfreiburgchurchpreachesnew year's evemunster

Archbishop Burger promotes democratic basic order

In his sermon at the turn of the year, Archbishop Stephan Burger of Freiburg called for voluntary work and social cohesion. "A free democratic basic order cannot sustain itself if we as citizens do not pay attention to this and remain sensitive to it," he said, according to a press release...

 and  Anthony Ross
1 min read
Stephan Burger stands in the festival hall in Rottenburg am Neckar during the farewell ceremony for....aussiedlerbote.de
Stephan Burger stands in the festival hall in Rottenburg am Neckar during the farewell ceremony for Bishop Fürst. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Fribourg - Archbishop Burger promotes democratic basic order

In his sermon at the turn of the year, Archbishop Stephan Burger of Freiburg called for voluntary work and social cohesion. "A free democratic basic order cannot sustain itself if we as citizens do not pay attention to this and remain sensitive to it," he said, according to a press release distributed in advance on the occasion of the service in the cathedral on New Year's Eve. "We must not accept it if some people think they can simply abandon or undermine a common foundation of values."

Human dignity is and remains inviolable - and not just because it is enshrined in the Basic Law. "Human dignity remains inviolable, regardless of whether a person comes across the Mediterranean, via the Balkan route or from Ukraine," explained Burger. There is no question that regulations, controls and systems as well as conditions for humane accommodation are needed.

Much of this can only be made possible by selfless helpers. In the Archbishop's view, voluntary work also plays a "more than important and essential role" in keeping society together: "My respect and grateful recognition goes to all those who volunteer - in whatever area of society."

Info on the mass

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Firefighters hand out sandbags to residents in the area of the Hunte at Achterdiek in a parking....aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Another 600 must expect evacuation in Oldenburg

Due to the flooding in Oldenburg, Lower Saxony, around 600 more people have to prepare for evacuation, according to the city. In the area of Sandkruger Straße, the dykes are under heavy strain and a dyke breach cannot be ruled out at this point, the city announced on Sunday afternoon. Should...

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public

Latest