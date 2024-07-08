Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
CultureNewsstylearts

Archaeologists find marble god statue in ancient Roman sewer

Bulgarian archaeologists have stumbled across a well-preserved marble statue depicting the Greek god Hermes.

 and  Yaroslav Smith
2 min read
A view shows a marble statue, uncovered by archaeologists at the site of the remains of the ancient...
A view shows a marble statue, uncovered by archaeologists at the site of the remains of the ancient city of Heraclea Sinitica, near the village of Rupite, Bulgaria, July 5, 2024. REUTERS/Spasiyana Sergieva

Archaeologists find marble god statue in ancient Roman sewer

The discovery of the 6.8-foot (2-meter) tall statue was made during excavation work at the site of the ancient city of Heraclea Sintica in southwestern Bulgaria, which lies close to the Greek border.

Archaeologists leading the work said that after an earthquake devastated the sprawling city in about A.D. 388, the statue had been carefully placed in the sewers and covered with soil, explaining its good condition.

Archaeologists pictured with the statue, which was covered with soil in an ancient Roman sewer.

“Its head is preserved. (It’s in a) very good condition. There are a few fractures on the hands,” said Lyudmil Vagalinski, who led the team of archaeologists, adding that the statue was a Roman copy of an ancient Greek original.

Heraclea Sintica was a sprawling city founded by the ancient Macedonian king Philip II of Macedon, between 356 B.C. and 339 B.C. in what is now the Bulgarian region of Pirin Macedonia.

Archaeologists say that the people of the Heraclea Sintica likely attempted to preserve the statue, even after Christianity was adopted as the official religion in the Roman Empire.

Related video: Excavation at Pompeii reveals new Roman paintings. Hundreds of years after digging began at Pompeii, archeologists uncover new frescos of Greco-Roman myths in an Ancient Roman banquet hall.

“Everything pagan was forbidden, and they have joined the new ideology, but apparently they took care of their old deities,” he said.

After the earthquake, the Heraclea Sintica fell into a rapid decline and was abandoned by around A.D. 500.

The statue's unique style, reminiscent of ancient Greek arts, was evident even after centuries buried. Despite the adoption of Christianity as the official religion in the Roman Empire, the people of Heraclea Sintica continued to show respect for their ancient deities, as seen in their efforts to preserve the statue.

A view of a black-walled dining hall with 2,000-year old paintings inspired by the Trojan War is seen in this handout picture taken in the ancient archeological site of Pompeii and released on April 11, 2024. Parco Archeoligico di Pompei/Handout via REUTERS THIS

Read also:

Comments

Related

Latest