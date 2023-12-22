Mainz - Arbitrarily peaceful Christmas market: three thefts

From the police's point of view, the Mainz Christmas market went very peacefully this year. Until shortly before the market closed on Saturday (23.12.), only three pickpocketing incidents were reported, as the Mainz police headquarters announced in a preliminary summary on Friday. The officers had shown a high presence since the start of the Christmas market on November 30. In some cases, they had reunited lost children with their parents.

