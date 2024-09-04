Approximately tens of thousands of locals have evacuated Pokrovsk

More and more people are abandoning the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk, which is around 10 kilometers from the front line. Over 20,000 individuals have departed the city within a month, as per the governor of the Donetsk region, Vadym Filashkin, according to Interfax Ukraine in a TV broadcast. At present, approximately 26,000 people remain in Pokrovsk, including over 1,000 children. Before the onset of the war, the industrial and mining city had about 65,000 inhabitants. Pokrovsk plays a crucial role as a logistics hub for the Ukrainian army. Ukrainian troops have been retreating from a Russian advance in the region for several months. Lately, pro-Russian military bloggers have suggested Russian troops advancing into the small towns of Selydove and Ukrainsk and engaging in fights there.

19:55 USA Levies Charges Against Russia for Election MeddlingThe USA alleges Russia's attempts to manipulate the November presidential election through targeted disinformation. As reported by Attorney General Merrick Garland, the Kremlin utilizes its state media to deceive unwitting influencers in the USA into promoting its own propaganda. As a result, sanctions have been imposed, charges have been filed, and the seizure of internet domains has been ordered. According to the Department of the Treasury in Washington, the repercussions impact ten individuals and two organizations, including representatives of the state Russian broadcaster RT, hackers, and a non-governmental organization linked to the Kremlin. US authorities accuse them of employing artificial intelligence (AI) in disinformation campaigns that are "detrimental to the election campaign" in the USA.

19:47 Lithuania Engages Russian Diplomat Over Heavy Air StrikesLithuania has summoned a representative of the Russian embassy in Vilnius due to the intense Russian air strikes on Ukraine. During the meeting, strong opposition was voiced against the intensified shelling of civilian targets in Ukraine, the Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated. The Ministry believes that the rockets and bombs that hit educational institutions, hospitals, and residential areas show Russia's desperation and complete disregard for human life and international humanitarian law. At least seven people were killed and at least 38 injured in Russian air strikes on Lviv. Earlier, more than 50 people were killed and about 270 injured in an attack on the city of Poltava on Tuesday.

19:15 Alleged "Spy Whale" Was Reportedly ShotAnimal welfare organizations have lodged a complaint following the death of an alleged Russian "spy whale" in Norway. The deceased beluga whale had several gunshot wounds, the organizations One Whale and Noah explain. The responsible police department claims that it is now investigating whether there is a valid reason to initiate an investigation. In 2019, the whale appeared not far from Russian waters with a mount for a small camera and the inscription "Equipment St. Petersburg" on its body in Norway, sparking speculation that it could be a Russian spy whale. Another theory was that it had once been employed as a kind of therapy whale in Russia. On Saturday, the marine mammal was found dead in a bay near Stavanger.

18:58 German Defense Service to Enhance Attractiveness with Incentives

The cabinet has approved the "Article Law Zeitenwende" to make service in the German Armed Forces more appealing. This includes more flexible work hour regulations and financial incentives, such as for short-term deployments. "Our goal is not only to retain qualified personnel within our ranks but also to attract new personnel," a spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense said. The approximately 5,000 soldiers of the Lithuania Brigade, which is bolstering the eastern flank of NATO against Russia, will also benefit. Monetary incentives are planned to facilitate decisions for moving or returning, especially with family, to and from Lithuania. The spokesperson could only vaguely estimate the additional costs. For the Lithuania Brigade, 40 million euros are planned for 2025, 90 million euros for 2026, and 145 million euros for 2027. The Bundestag is set to decide on the law in November.

18:27 Lviv Resident Reports "Unbearable" Screams

The overnight rocket and drone attack by the Russian army on Lviv has resulted in fatalities, fear, and destruction. The 27-year-old resident, Yelizaveta, reported hearing "unbearable and inhuman" screams. An AFP journalist reports witnessing burned-out vehicles and debris scattered throughout the city center. Ukrainian authorities report that seven people were killed and 53 injured in Lviv. More than 50 structures, including two medical facilities and two schools, were damaged in the historic city center, according to the Ministry of Culture.

18:09 USA Anticipates Accusing Russia of Election Meddling

The USA is predicted to officially accuse Russia of interfering in the current presidential election campaign later today, according to a media report. The accusation will encompass the use of online platforms to target US voters with misinformation, CNN reports, citing insiders. The accusations will primarily focus on the Russian state-owned media network RT. The US Department of Justice had previously warned that Russia poses a threat to the presidential elections on November 5.

17:35 Forest Fire Rages in Radioactive Chernobyl Exclusion Zone

A forest fire has ignited in the radioactive exclusion zone around the former Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. An area of about 20 hectares is in flames, according to the governor of the Kyiv region, Ruslan Kravchenko. However, the radioactive background radiation remains within acceptable limits. According to the exclusion zone administration, over 200 firefighters, including 50 soldiers, are deployed and have managed to contain the flames. The cause of the fire is not specified. Due to high temperatures and prolonged drought, there is an increased fire risk in the northern Ukrainian region of Kyiv.

17:07 Casualties in Donetsk Market: Occupiers and Ukrainians Point Fingers

There have been reported casualties in the Russain-controlled eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk. Occupation authorities claim that at least three individuals were killed and five others were injured due to artillery fire at a market. Denis Pushilin, leader of the self-declared Donetsk People's Republic, alleges that Ukrainian forces targeted the market, resulting in two male and one female deaths, and a bus also hit. Russian state media shares videos and photos of market damage and casualties, but these claims remain unverified by independent sources. Conversely, Ukrainian troops accuse the opposition of conducting the shelling, stating, "Everything is done for the sake of image, human life doesn't matter," according to Telegram.

Market Bombardment in Donetsk by Ukraine: Casualties Reported

Occupation authorities report in Donetsk, an eastern Ukrainian city held by Russia, that at least three people were killed and five others injured following artillery fire on a market. The head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, Denis Pushilin, reports that Ukrainian forces are responsible for the shelling, resulting in the death of two men and a woman, and a hit on a bus. Russian state media broadcasts images of market destruction and fatalities, yet these claims have not been confirmed by independent sources.

16:43 First Resignations in Kyiv Confirmed, Kuleba's Deputy May Replace Him

The resignations of four Ukrainian ministers have been authorized by the parliament, as reported by the Chamber of Deputies. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba's resignation letter has been received, although it has yet to be acknowledged. It is expected that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will nominate a replacement later today. Andriy Sybiha, Kuleba's deputy, is a strong candidate for the position. Political analyst Volodymyr Fesenko, based in Kyiv, suggests that Ukraine's foreign policy signals will remain unchanged despite the change.

16:21 Lukashenko Freed 30 Political Prisoners in Belarus

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has granted pardons to 30 opposition activists who were convicted for participating in protests. The presidential administration states that all pardoned individuals applied for pardons, admitted guilt, and vowed to lead law-abiding lives. According to the Interior Ministry, these assurances will be monitored. The list of pardoned individuals includes 23 men and 7 women, the majority of whom are parents of minors. The Russian exile media "Meduza" indicates that opposition leaders in exile had previously sent lists of seriously ill prisoners to the Minsk government through intermediaries. Releases were made from this list. The opposition in exile welcomes the release but stresses that it does not indicate a shift in policy. Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, considered the actual winner of the 2020 presidential election, maintains that political persecution and torture in Belarus are ongoing. Learn more intricacies here.

15:55 Air Strike in Lviv Kills Family, Leaves Father Critical

A Russian airstrike on Lviv has resulted in the loss of nearly the entire family, as reported by the city authorities. Among those killed were a 43-year-old woman and her three daughters aged 7, 18, and 21. Mayor Andrij Sadovy writes that they died in their own home. Only the father is still alive, but he is in critical condition, as per Ukrainian Catholic University information. "In the heart of Europe, Russia is murdering Ukrainians and their families. Russia is slaughtering our children, our future," writes Sadovy.

15:41 Scholz Defends US Missile Installation in Germany: "Inaction Could Endanger Peace"

Chancellor Scholz criticizes opponents of US missile installation in Germany. "It's about securing peace here and preventing war," says the SPD politician. "It's about deterring potential attackers." Russia has been increasing its armament, particularly with missiles, for years. President Putin has also broken disarmament agreements like the INF treaty and installed missiles in Kaliningrad, which is 530 kilometers from Berlin by air. "Non-responsiveness in the face of this would be reckless." The Chancellor adds, "Inaction could threaten peace. I won't allow that." The US and the German government have agreed to deploy US missiles of greater range on German soil again starting from 2026 in response to Russia's attack on Ukraine. The Left Party (Die Linke) and AfD are opposed to this, viewing it as a dangerous arms race that imperils Germany's security. View additional opposition here.

15:18 Scholz Promises Additional IRIS-T Air Defense Systems to Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has pledged additional IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine. Eight IRIS-T SLM systems and nine IRIS-T SLS systems have been ordered for Ukraine, as announced by Scholz at the Bundeswehr site in Todendorf, Schleswig-Holstein. Two of each system will be delivered this year, with the remainder to be delivered from 2025. Four IRIS-T SLM systems have already been in use in Ukraine, along with a substantial amount of missiles and three additional IRIS-T SLS systems. Scholz made this announcement during the inauguration of the first IRIS-T air defense system for the German military.

14:55 South Korea and New Zealand Urge Russia's "Unconditional" Withdrawal from UkraineSouth Korea and New Zealand have voiced their disapproval of Russia's conflict in Ukraine in a joint statement at their first summit in nine years. They urged Russia to withdraw "promptly, entirely, and unrestrictedly" from territories recognized internationally as belonging to Ukraine. They also criticized the intensifying military collaboration between North Korea and Russia. It's more crucial than ever for countries sharing similar values, like South Korea and New Zealand, to display unity, mentioned Yoon. North Korea, which is largely shunned on the international stage, has lately expanded its military ties with Russia.

14:21 Zelensky Proposes Government Overhaul: "We Need Fresh Vitality"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky aims to inject new life into his country through extensive government restructuring, he stated. "We require fresh vitality," Zelensky replied to inquiries concerning the reasons behind the government restructuring. "And these decisions are linked to the enhancement of our nation in various sectors." Ukraine has been battling off the Russian invasion for two and a half years. Zelensky also expressed his gratitude to the ministers and the entire cabinet.

13:47 German Military Introduces Solution: How IRIS-T SLM Protects Europe from MissilesThe IRIS-T SLM is no stranger to Ukraine. Ten systems are scheduled to be stationed in the country instead of the current four to intercept more Russian missiles, as per security sources. A delivery reportedly has already been finalized, they revealed. The German army also intends to use IRIS-T in Schleswig-Holstein.

13:21 Russia: Another Village Near Ukrainian City of Pokrovsk CapturedRussia claims to have seized another village near the strategically vital Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry asserts that the army has "completely freed" the village of Karliwka, located approximately 30 kilometers from Pokrovsk. Pokrovsk is a crucial logistics hub for the Ukrainian army. Ukrainian forces have been steadily retreating from a Russian offensive in the region for several months.

12:59 Ukraine: Crimea "Swarming" with Air Defense SystemsThe Russian occupiers of Crimea are employing all available means to safeguard the Kerch Bridge, according to the Ukrainian Navy spokesman, Dmytro Pletenchuk, as reported by Defense Express on Ukrainian national television. Short- and long-range systems, including S-300, S-400 Triumf, S-500 Prometheus, and Pantsir-S1, are being used, he explained. Crimea is "crowded" with air defense systems because it holds both practical and symbolic significance for the occupiers, Pletenchuk said. The Kerch Bridge, a prestige project of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, links southern Russia with the illegally annexed peninsula and serves as a vital supply route for Russian forces in southern Ukraine. Fights over the bridge continue, and Kyiv has repeatedly stated its intention to liberate the peninsula. The bridge is a strategic chokepoint.

12:32 Putin Announces Xi's Visit to Russian BRICS Summit in OctoberRussian President Vladimir Putin has announced that Chinese President Xi Jinping will participate in the upcoming BRICS summit in Russia in October. "As agreed, we anticipate Chinese President Xi Jinping at the BRICS summit," Putin said during a meeting with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. Putin also suggested a "bilateral working meeting" with Xi. The group of countries, founded in 2009 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, now includes South Africa, and this year also includes countries like the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Iran. The BRICS nations perceive themselves as a counterbalance to Western nations. They will convene for a summit in the Russian city of Kazan from October 22 to 24. The Kremlin aims to augment its influence and forge closer economic alliances. Moscow and Beijing have bolstered their strategic partnership since the onset of the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

12:00 Russia: Attack on Poltava Targeted Soldiers and International Instructors

The Russian Ministry of Defense has stated that the deadly attack on the Ukrainian city of Poltava was targeted at soldiers and international instructors. The objective was a military training center. According to the ministry, the institute trains specialists in communication and electronic warfare from various sections of and military units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as operators of unmanned aerial vehicles involved in attacks on civilian objectives on the territory of the Russian Federation. Additionally, the ministry reports that it has employed the hypersonic weapon system Kinzhal against military-industrial facilities in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. Furthermore, Russian forces have seized control of two additional settlements in eastern Ukraine, Prechystivka and Karliwka. According to Ukrainian reports, 50 people were killed in the attack on Poltava on Tuesday.

11:43 Baerbock Pays Tribute to Outgoing Ukrainian Foreign Minister

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has recognized her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba. "Extended conversations in night trains, at the G7, on the front lines, in Brussels, in front of a bombed power plant," she writes on X. "There are few people I have worked as closely with as you, @DmytroKuleba," she adds. "You put the people of your country before yourself." She wishes Kuleba "from the bottom of my heart all the best - We should meet again when peace and freedom have returned to the whole of Ukraine."

11:24 Russia to Amend Nuclear Strategy

The West's actions are causing Russia to reassess its nuclear policy, as per the Russian presidential administration. Russia is facing issues and jeopardies from the so-called West that necessitate a review of the policy, Russian news agencies mention, referring to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. There are considerations that Ukraine could employ American long-range weapons in its attacks on Russian territories. The Ukrainian government has been urging the US for some time to permit them to use the weapons supplied by their allies to attack targets within Russian territory. "It's clear that the Ukrainians will do this," Peskov explained to the RIA agency. "We're taking all of this into account." Russia has declared its intention to revise its nuclear policy, but has not disclosed any specifics. The plan allows for the use of nuclear weapons if Russia's sovereignty or territorial integrity is endangered.

10:54 Ukraine: 29 of 42 Russian Air Strikes Foiled

Russia executed 42 air strikes on Ukraine during the night, as reported by the Ukrainian air force via Telegram. Among the weapons utilized were Ch-47M2 Kinzhal missiles, Kh-101 cruise missiles, and Kh-101 cruise missiles. According to their own data, the Ukrainian air force thwarted seven cruise missiles and 22 Shahed drones. This implies that 29 air strikes were repelled.

10:19 Munz: Poltawa Attack Could Backfire on RussiaRussia is bombarding the Ukrainian city of Poltawa with rockets, with reports suggesting it's one of the heaviest air strikes since the conflict began. Russian media, however, is portraying it as a "great success," according to ntv correspondent Rainer Munz. Meanwhile, Russia appears to be altering its strategy.

09:52 Ukraine Releases Figures on Russian CasualtiesThe Ukrainian General Staff has issued new figures on Russian troop casualties in Ukraine. As of February 24, 2022, Russia has reportedly sustained around 620,350 soldiers in Ukraine, with 1,390 lost in the past 24 hours alone. According to a report from Kyiv, seven tanks, 30 artillery systems, and 43 drones have also been destroyed. Since the commencement of the large-scale attack, Russia has reportedly lost a total of 8,618 tanks, 16,848 artillery systems, and 368 aircraft, 328 helicopters, drones, 28 ships, and one submarine. Western estimations suggest lower losses, but these are likely to be minimums.

09:21 Governor: "Dark Day" for Lviv Region - Death Toll RisesThe death toll is rising after Russian airstrikes on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv (see entries 07:18, 06:17, and 05:29). Seven people were killed overnight, including a seven-year-old and a 14-year-old girl, as per Lviv region governor Maksym Kosyzkyj on Telegram. "This is a dark day for our region," Koszyzkyj writes, describing it as a tragic event. Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had reported five dead and more than 30 injured in a post on X, expressing his condolences to the families.

08:49 Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba ResignsUkrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has resigned, as per Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefantchuk on Wednesday. Kuleba's resignation will be discussed at the next plenary session, Stefantschuk writes on his Facebook page. Several other ministers have also resigned recently (see entries 00:47 and 22:06). These resignations form part of a major overhaul of the Ukrainian government. Wednesday will be a day of dismissals, writes the faction leader of the ruling party Servant of the People, David Arachamia, on Telegram. Thursday will allegedly be the day of appointments.

08:03 Selenskyy: "People Still Trapped Under Rubble"The Russian rocket attack on Poltawa is one of the deadliest single attacks since the beginning of the conflict, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address. He states that people are still stuck beneath the rubble and reaffirms his demand for air defense systems.

07:39 Grossi Warns of Imminent Disaster at Occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear PlantUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, discussed the situation surrounding nuclear power plants in Ukraine and Russia during a meeting in Kyiv. Grossi is set to visit the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine on Wednesday. According to Reuters, Grossi informed Zelenskyy that the situation there is "very dangerous" and the danger of a catastrophe remains. The plant fell under Russian control shortly after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and is currently offline. Both sides have repeatedly accused each other of shelling the plant, with both Moscow and Kyiv denying the allegations.

06:53 Ukraine Seeks More Agricultural Aid and Demining AssistanceUkraine is seeking additional help in reestablishing its agricultural sector and mine clearance initiatives, according to the "Rheinische Post," citing information from the German government in response to a query from the Union. This includes establishing a financing program for agricultural land close to the frontline, with the German government being asked to consider potential support. A premium for personnel security would also be necessary, and Ukraine has requested a review of whether a Ministry of Agriculture-funded generator delivery program can be extended. Furthermore, Ukraine has requested assistance with mine clearance efforts near the frontline, with the German Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development already participating in a project to locate and remove mines.

06:17 Ukraine: Fire After Drone Attack on LvivA fire has erupted near Lviv's main railway station following Russian airstrikes on the city in northwestern Ukraine, as reported by Lviv region governor Maksym Kozytskyy on Telegram. Two school buildings were also damaged, with several windows broken and glass scattered on the streets. Kozytskyy stated that several Shahed drones were used in the Russian airstrike. Emergency services and air defense units are present at the scene. The affected schools are currently closed, Lviv mayor Andriy Sadovyy added on Telegram. At least six individuals, including a 10-year-old boy, were injured. Lviv is situated in western Ukraine next to the Polish border, far from the eastern frontline, but has been targeted by attacks since the war's beginning.

05:29 Second Wave of Air Strikes Hits Kyiv

Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, is under attack by a second wave of Russian air strikes. Air defense is in operation. Witnesses report multiple blasts on Kyiv's outskirts, suggesting the use of air defense systems. Simultaneously, the army reports a drone attack on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, which is near the Polish border. The entire Ukraine is on high alert, according to the Ukrainian air force, which reported on Telegram. Poland activates its own and allied aircraft for the third time in eight days to secure the airspace in response to Russian air strikes and long-range activities, as reported by the Poland's armed forces operational command.

04:35 Biden Offers More Air Defense Systems to Ukraine

After the devastating Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Poltava, US President Biden has promised to send more air defense systems to Ukraine. "I strongly condemn this horrific attack," Biden said. Washington will continue to support Kyiv militarily, including "providing the air defense systems and capabilities that Ukraine needs to protect its borders." Selenskyj had renewed his request to Western allies after the attack, which resulted in at least 51 deaths, for quick delivery of new air defense systems and authorization to use long-range weapons already provided for attacks on Russian territory.

02:52 New Drone Attack on Kyiv

Russia launches a new drone attack on Kyiv. Ukrainian air defense units are working to repel the attacks on the outskirts of the capital, according to the Ukrainian military on Telegram. There is no information yet on the number of drones used and any resulting damage. The nighttime attack is part of a series of Russian air strikes on Kyiv that have increased in frequency in recent weeks.

01:32 Selenskyj: Intends to Hold Kursk Territories Indefinitely

Ukraine aims to hold the occupied territories in the Russian oblast of Kursk until Russian leader Putin comes to the negotiating table, President Selenskyj stated in an interview with US broadcast network NBC News. The seizure of the territories is part of the "victory plan," Selenskyj noted. Generally speaking, Ukraine does not require any Russian territory. Selenskyj did not mention whether further Russian territory conquest was planned. The Kursk operation was a closely guarded secret, even US President Biden was not informed.

00:47 Several Ukrainian Ministers Resign

Four ministers resigned ahead of anticipated cabinet changes in Ukraine. They include Deputy Minister for European Affairs Olga Stefanishyna, Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin, who played a crucial role in expanding weapons production, Justice Minister Denys Malyuska, and Environment Minister Ruslan Strilets. It remains unclear whether the four ministers will take on new high-ranking positions. "As promised, a significant government transformation is expected this week," explained David Arakhamia, the ruling party Servant of the People's faction leader, on Telegram. "Tomorrow we will have a day of dismissals, and the following day, a day of appointments," Arakhamia announced, considered a close associate of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

23:16 After Rocket Strike on Poltava: Zelensky Pushes for Use of Long-Range WeaponsFollowing the deadly Russian rocket attack on the city of Poltava, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is urging permission to use long-range weapons against Russia. "Russian strikes will become impossible if we are able to destroy the launch sites of the occupiers where they are, and Russian military airfields and their logistics," Zelensky stated in his daily video address. According to him, the casualty count in Poltava has now risen to 51 and the number of injured to 271. More individuals are believed to be trapped under the rubble.

22:06 Zelensky Dismisses Another High-Ranking OfficialUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has let go of Rostyslav Shurma, acting as the first deputy head of the presidential office, as stated in a decree on the president's official website. The parliament's speaker also confirmed the resignation of Olha Stefanishyna, who served as both deputy prime minister and minister for European integration in Ukraine. Various ministers have previously submitted their resignations. President Volodymyr Zelensky's reason was the need for changes to strengthen the government. "Autumn is crucial. Our state institutions must be organized in such a way that Ukraine can achieve all the necessary outcomes."

21:42 ntv Journalist in Poltava: "Locals Described a Terrifying Incident"Ukraine is reporting what may be one of the most intense aerial attacks since the war began. According to reports, dozens have lost their lives, and hundreds more are injured. ntv journalist Kavita Sharma shares the scene and reports on the "tense atmosphere" and how locals experienced the rocket attack.

21:25 Ukraine Alleges Russia Killed POWsThe Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office claims Russian troops executed more Ukrainian prisoners of war. Investigations have been initiated following the murder of three Ukrainian soldiers in Torez, eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, as reported by the agency through its Telegram channel. According to available information, the soldiers emerged from a bunker with their hands up. "The occupying forces forced them to the ground face down and executed them immediately," the agency reported, referencing circulating online videos.

