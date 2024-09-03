- Approximately forty-three percent of farming enterprises struggle to fill their apprenticeship positions.

In Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, training companies are still having a hard time filling the apprenticeships they offer. This predicament primarily stems from a scarcity of suitable applicants, as reported by the Chambers of Industry and Commerce in MV, citing a 2023 training survey conducted by the German Chamber of Industry and Commerce (DIHK). In May of this year, 569 companies in MV participated in the survey, representing 16% of all training companies registered with the three chambers.

Numerous positions remain vacant

As per the survey, 43% of training companies in the northeast failed to fill all their offered training positions in 2023. This is 8% less than in 2022 and below the national average of 49%. Regrettably, there's no indication of a resurgence. 62% of companies in MV cited the lack of suitable candidates as the main reason, a 13% increase compared to the previous year.

Torsten Haasch, CEO of the IHK Neubrandenburg, stated that about 4,200 high school graduates began an apprenticeship with an IHK company in the northeast this year after the summer holidays. However, numerous training positions remain unfilled. "At present, there are still approximately 1,100 vacant positions within the Neubrandenburg chamber district alone. The competition for future skilled workers is intense. Even the administration is aggressively promoting itself," said Haasch. Companies are increasingly providing opportunities to less qualified applicants and even instituting tutoring programs.

Extensive initiatives to attract young talent

Last year, 43% of companies that failed to fill their positions didn't receive a single application, a situation the chambers found alarming. To boost their appeal as employers, many companies in MV provide financial and material incentives and advocate for a flat hierarchy within the company. Modern IT equipment is essential for most companies.

Haasch commended the increased focus on career guidance in schools. Targeted career choices also hinge on internships. There are still shortcomings in the use of social media channels for apprenticeship advertising. While companies in the state are predominantly active on Facebook, young target groups are more likely to be found on TikTok or YouTube. "There's still a lot of missing each other," Haasch concluded.

