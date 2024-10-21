Approximately forty percent of parents acknowledged their adolescent teenage offspring's use of protein supplements within the past twelve months, as per recent survey findings.

Around half of 5 parental units affirm that their adolescent offspring partook in protein supplement consumption within the previous year, with young lads being significantly more likely to incorporate these supplements consistently compared to their feminine counterparts, as per data unveiled by a recent survey conducted by C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital National Poll.

36% of teen females engaging in protein supplement consumption declared their primary motive to be weight loss or meal replacement during busy schedules, whereas more than half of the 46% of adolescent males who indulged in protein supplements did so, mainly to foster muscle growth.

Approximately 20% of parents expressed concerns over their teen's insufficient protein intake.

"Marketing might lead people to believe that greater protein quantities equate to a healthier product, but this isn't always the case," highlighted Sarah Clark, Mott Poll co-director and a research scientist in pediatrics at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, via digital correspondence.

"Parents and adolescents could instead opt for more balanced nutritional alternatives, which possess a moderate protein content, alongside vital nutrients and fiber, while minimizing added sugars or caffeine," she suggested.

The Mott Poll survey was executed in August with 989 parents of teens aged 13 to 17, carrying a margin of error ranging between 1 to 7 percentage points.

A substantial 44% of parents revealed that they or a family member had inspired their teen to consuming protein supplements, particularly situations showing the teen's desire to slim down, enhance physical attractiveness, boost sports performance, or promote overall health.

However, Clark argued that protein supplements may not address these concerns. Though protein is integral to a healthy diet, intake should be judged based on the context of an individual's overall dietary habits.

In many cases, teen girls (aged 14-18) necessitate a daily protein intake of 46 grams, while teenage boys of the same age require 52 grams, as specified by the Recommended Dietary Allowances.

Protein supplements might pose hazards of excessive protein intake, leading to dehydration and kidney pressure, according to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) does not scrutinize protein powders prior to their market release, thus exposing users to potential substances such as stimulants, Schnee warned.

The FDA generally treats dietary supplements as food, exercising regulatory power to intervene against "any adulterated or mislabeled dietary supplement product in the market," as per the agency’s website.

In the event that teenagers are consuming protein in at least two daily meals and some supplementary snacks, their probable protein intake is sufficient. Protein supplements are rarely necessary and may only be recommended to teens adhering to restrictive diets, like vegetarians or vegans, Schnee suggested.

In such instances, she advocated collaboration with a nutritionist, who might endorse supplements that the NSF, previously known as the National Sanitation Foundation, has authenticated.

Is it advisable for teens to ingest protein supplements?

Teenage supplementation of protein is rarely advocated, said Diana Schnee, a pediatric dietitian at Cleveland Clinic Children’s in Ohio, who wasn't affiliated with the Mott Poll.

Adolescent females between the ages of 14 and 18 generally require 46 grams of protein daily, while the daily protein requirement for adolescent males of the same age is 52 grams, as per the Recommended Dietary Allowances.

The consumption of protein supplements may expose users to the risk of exceeding their daily protein intake limit, leading to dehydration and kidney stress, according to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Since the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) does not subject protein powders to pre-market evaluation, users can encounter additional compounds, such as stimulants, Schnee pointed out.

The FDA primarily monitors dietary supplements as food, only exercising regulatory control over "any adulterated or mislabeled dietary supplement product in the market," as per the agency’s website.

If teenagers are obtaining protein from at least two daily meals and some snacks, their protein consumption should be sufficient. Protein supplements are seldom necessary and may only be endorsed for adolescents adhering to restrictive diets, like vegetarians or vegans, Schnee concluded.

In such situations, she suggested consulting a nutritionist who may recommend NSF-certified supplements.

Consuming and maintaining a balanced diet

It is crucial to remember that protein assimilation is more advantageous when consumed throughout the day rather than in a solitary, large meal, Clark emphasized.

A balanced meal often entails consuming the appropriate quantity of protein, carbohydrates, fats, fibers, vitamins, minerals, and water. This balance can be achieved by selecting a variety of foods from the five primary food groups, including fruits and vegetables, fiber, and dairy.

Nine essential amino acids must be incorporated into daily diets by both consuming complete proteins, which generally originate from animal sources, and incomplete proteins, typically derived from plant-based foods, as per the Cleveland Clinic.

However, eating balanced meals alone may not suffice to support a teen's physiological requirements. Ensuring adequate sleep and hydration is also essential to facilitate recovery within the body, Schnee stressed.

The concern over insufficient protein intake among teenagers could potentially be addressed through balanced nutritional alternatives, as suggested by Sarah Clark. These alternatives often contain moderate protein levels, along with essential nutrients, fiber, and minimal added sugars or caffeine.

Supporting overall health and wellness becomes paramount for teenagers, particularly in promoting balanced nutrition and adequate protein intake, as advised by both Sarah Clark and Diana Schnee.

Read also: