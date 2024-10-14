Approximately 37,000 individuals were urged to depart from Sumy at 1:58.

37,000 inhabitants of the northern Ukrainian area of Sumy have been evacuated recently, including 6,400 children. As per the regional military administration, further evacuations are planned. This region, bordering the Russian region of Kursk, is under constant attack by Russia, with hundreds of attacks happening daily. Recently, the frequency of attacks using guided bombs has significantly increased.

01:00 Merz: Ramstein Meeting Should Have Occurred Without Biden The Union's chancellor candidate, Friedrich Merz, criticized the cancellation of the Ramstein meeting intended to support Ukraine after the cancellation of US President Joe Biden's visit to Germany. "I would have strived to save this conference," Merz stated in an ARD show with Caren Miosga. "Why are the Europeans shrinking themselves down?" He suggested that Europe needs to become more self-reliant from the US, considering the possibility of Donald Trump returning as US president. "That's no longer the powerful force we are accustomed to."

23:08 Merz Would Deliver Taurus Only Under Certain Conditions CDU leader Friedrich Merz would only supply the cruise missile Taurus to Ukraine under specific circumstances. He advocates for informing Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt bombing civilian targets. If Russia doesn't comply, he would first lift the restrictions on the use of the delivered weapons, then supply Taurus, Merz stated in an ARD show. Chancellor Olaf Scholz has rejected the Taurus delivery, primarily due to its range reaching Moscow. The Union parliamentary group has twice submitted a request for Taurus delivery to Ukraine.

22:21 Borrell: Drones and AI Have Significant Impact in Ukraine War The war in Ukraine has demonstrated that the use of unmanned systems, artificial intelligence (AI), and other innovative technologies will play a decisive role in future conflicts, as per EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell. Consequently, the EU must actively develop its own technological base to avoid reliance on third countries, Borrell wrote in his blog. The war against Ukraine has offered a glimpse into the future of warfare: "Ground robots will carry out reconnaissance, attacks, and demining. Russia has already deployed unmanned vehicles capable of firing anti-tank missiles, grenades, and drones. Ukraine has used robots for evacuating the wounded and clearing explosives. Drones from the air have successfully complemented tanks. Maritime drones have significantly limited Russia's advantage at sea and reopened the Black Sea," Borrell concluded.

22:05 Russian Drone Kills Man in Region of Kherson A 34-year-old civilian man was killed by a Russian drone attack in the Kherson region, according to the regional military administration on Telegram. The incident occurred on the Novodmytrivka-Kizomys road, where the man was traveling on a moped. Previously, two civilians were injured due to a Russian drone attack in the region.

21:44 Report: Moscow Utilizing Illegally Acquired Starlink Terminals for Military Purposes Russian troops continue to use illegally obtained Starlink satellite communication terminals at the front, despite US attempts to halt the flow of technology, reports "The Washington Post". The illegal Starlink terminals are enabling the Russians to use satellite communication services to improve attack coordination, increase drone deployments, and target Ukrainian forces with precision artillery fire, the article states.

21:05 Erdogan Gifts Putin a Vase for His Birthday - Kremlin Delighted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gifted Russian leader Vladimir Putin a vase for his birthday, according to the state-run Russian news agency TASS, citing Kremlin advisor Yuri Ushakov. Putin celebrated his 72nd birthday on October 7. Erdogan sent his gift before his telephone conversation with Putin, which took place on the same day, Ushakov added. "It's a beautiful vase," Ushakov commented.

20:41 Zelensky: North Koreans Fighting with Russians in Ukraine According to Zelensky, North Korea is not only supplying Russia with weapons but also sending personnel to its military forces. "We see an increasing alliance between Russia and regimes like North Korea. This is no longer just about the transfer of weapons. It's about the transfer of people from North Korea to the military occupation troops," the Ukrainian president explained in his evening address, urging his country's partners to strengthen their support. The front line needs more support, Ukraine needs greater long-range capabilities, and more critical supplies for its forces. "It's about increasing pressure on the aggressor to prevent a larger war," Zelensky said.

20:19 "Victory Plan" of Ukraine to be Published Soon Preliminary details of Ukraine's "Victory Plan" are set to be released in the coming days, according to Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany, Oleksii Makeiev, in an interview with ZDF. The plan includes military, diplomatic, and economic steps to force Russia to the negotiating table. It also includes sanctions against Russia.

19:51 Ukraine: Russian Attack with 30 Tanks Repelled Ukrainian airborne forces claim to have repelled a major Russian attack near Kurakhove in eastern Ukraine. A Russian force of around 25 armored fighting vehicles and five tanks was detected by air reconnaissance as it approached, the airborne command's Facebook page reported. The Russian troop buildup was then targeted by Ukrainian artillery and kamikaze drones, with seven armored fighting vehicles and two tanks reportedly destroyed. However, these claims cannot be confirmed independently at this time.

19:12 Albanian PM Rama: "Putin's Attack on Ukraine Helped EU's Accession Readiness"

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama is optimistic that the Western Balkans summit at the Chancellery will ultimately result in an accord on the regional free trade agreement CEFTA. He intends to prepare his country for EU entrance by 2030. "Tomorrow is crucial to... conclude the CEFTA process," Rama stated in a Reuters TV interview, referring to the upcoming Western Balkans conference at the Chancellery. On Wednesday, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced that significant progress had been made in negotiations on the Central European trade agreement, which is viewed as a precursor to EU entrance. Rama commended the Berlin Process, which was initiated in 2014 and has bolstered cooperation between the six Western Balkan nations, bringing them closer to the EU. Paradoxically, Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine aided this, Rama stated. "That was the point when the European Union recognized that the geopolitical strategy of the Western Balkans was not only beneficial in theory but also important in practice," Rama said. Since the Russian invasion, there has been a "noticeable shift in pace" in negotiations between the EU and Albania, Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, and Montenegro. His government's goal is for Albania to be ready for entrance by 2030, at which time it will become clear if the EU is capable of accepting it.

18:47 Russians Strike Nikopol with Suicide Drones

Russian forces attacked the Ukrainian city of Nikopol four times throughout the day, using suicide drones, according to Serhiy Lysak, head of the regional military administration of Dnipropetrovsk, on Telegram. Two vehicles were damaged, but no one was injured. Experts are examining the extent of the damage. There were 20 attacks on Nikopol the day before, according to the news agency "Ukrinform".

18:17 Ukraine Reports 80 Incidents Along Front Lines

Since the start of the day, there have been 80 incidents along the front lines, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a Facebook post. Of these, 18 engagements are still ongoing in seven sectors of the front. Border settlements in the Sumy region were shelled with artillery from Russian territory. The Russian military also carried out air strikes on the settlements of Sosnivka, Myshutine, Hlukhiv, Obody, and Bila Berizka, using 13 guided missiles.

17:51 Execution of Ukrainian POWs: Sybiha Seeks International Arrest Warrants Against "Russian Executioners and Torturers"

Following allegations of Ukrainian prisoners of war being executed by Russian soldiers, Foreign Minister Andrij Sybiha has appealed to the international community for assistance. He calls for the International Criminal Court to issue arrest warrants against the "Russian executioners and torturers," as he writes on X. Simultaneously, he requests access for international observers and doctors to prisoner camps. "Executions are becoming increasingly frequent, 95% of POWs are reportedly tortured according to UN data," he laments. The background is reports of the execution of nine Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered after running out of ammunition during fights in the Russian region of Kursk. They are said to have been executed on the spot, according to Ukrainian media reports. The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office in Kyiv has since launched an investigation, according to "Ukrainska Prawda" (see entry 15:39).

17:27 Iran Supplies Ballistic Missiles to Russia: EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss New Sanctions

EU foreign ministers will discuss new sanctions against Iran at a meeting in Luxembourg on Monday. The EU and its partners charge Tehran with supplying ballistic missiles to Russia. Another topic is the situation in Ukraine, with a video conference scheduled with the new Ukrainian chief diplomat Andrij Sybiha. The EU recently approved another aid package of 35 billion euros for Kyiv.

17:10 New NATO Secretary General Rutte Visits Germany to Meet with Pistorius

The new NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is traveling to Germany for a meeting with Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. According to NATO, Rutte will visit the new NATO aid center for Ukraine in Wiesbaden on Monday with Pistorius. Its establishment was announced by his predecessor Jens Stoltenberg at the NATO summit in July. Rutte took over the role of NATO Secretary General at the beginning of October. Before his visit to Wiesbaden, he plans to visit the headquarters of the Allied Command Operations (ACO) in the Belgian city of Mons, according to NATO.

16:45 Russia Claims to Have Striked Ukrainian Troops in Kursk Region with Guided Missiles

Moscow claims to have struck a Ukrainian troop concentration near the border with Russia's western region of Kursk with guided missiles. The attack targeted "a strongpoint and a concentration of Ukrainian forces," the Defense Ministry said. The missiles were launched by a Russian Su-34 fighter jet, but there are no details about the aftermath of the attack. The Russian claims cannot be confirmed at this time. The Ukrainian side has not yet responded.

The German Defense Ministry is looking into claims that German soldiers took part in a competition where Russian soldiers were also present. This information comes from the "Bild" newspaper, which cites the International Military Sports Federation CISM (Council International du Sport Militaire). The competition took place in Bangladesh at the end of February 2024, with archery events organized by CISM. A photo shows Russian soldiers standing next to the head of the German delegation, Lieutenant Colonel Christian Lützkendorf. Lithuania has strongly criticized the German Defense Ministry for this, as it has been boycotting competitions with Russian participation since 2022. A representative from the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense's hybrid threats department believes that Russia is trying to gain international recognition by participating in the competition despite ongoing sanctions. The German Defense Ministry responded on Friday, stating that the soldiers from the German armed forces participating in the CISM competition were made aware that such photos were unacceptable.

15:39 Ukraine Alleges Russia Killed Ukrainian Prisoners of War

Ukrainian human rights commissioner Dmytro Lubinez has called for an investigation into allegations that Russian soldiers have killed Ukrainian prisoners of war. He made these claims in letters to the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross, stating that this was "another crime committed by the Russians." According to the Ukrainian website "DeepState" for analyzing battlefields, which is close to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, Russian troops shot nine Ukrainian "drone operators and contractors" who had already surrendered in the Russian region of Kursk on Thursday. The Ukrainian prosecutor general's office reported that Russian troops killed 16 captured Ukrainian soldiers in the partially occupied Ukrainian region of Donetsk in early October 2022. There has been no immediate response from the Russian side.

15:13 British Intelligence: Russia Fears Naval Exercises in Black Sea

According to British intelligence, Russia likely overstated the number of ships involved in its strategic military exercise OKEAN-24 in September. This was done to demonstrate the capabilities of the fleet during the ongoing war. Sources cite intelligence data, stating that Russia was fearful of conducting exercises in the Black Sea. The exercise was Russia's first naval exercise since 2022, and before 2022, annual exercises involving all Russian forces were held. However, the last two were likely "almost certainly canceled due to the war in Ukraine." The Russian Armed Forces' General Staff has reported that Russia has lost 28 warships and one submarine since the beginning of its invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian military is reducing the Russian fleet in the Black and Azov seas with the help of homemade marine drones and weapons. Notably, the Ukrainian military managed to sink the guided missile cruiser "Moskva" in April 2022, which was the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation.

14:38 Report: Russia Leverages Disabled Children's Labor for War Effort

A joint operation by Ukrainian defense forces and Russian partisan groups has claimed to uncover a "brutal and inhumane practice." According to the report, Russia is using weak, intellectually disabled children to build weapons for its aggressive war against Ukraine. Ukrainian news agency "Ukrinform" reported this, citing the platform "Resolute Square." Shocking videos have reportedly surfaced on a Telegram channel of a Russian volunteer group, showing intellectually disabled children and adults being exploited for free labor in the production of parts for the Kremlin's war machine. Investigations have allegedly established a link between the organization "Craftsmen" that employs these exploited workers, the non-governmental organization "Boomerang for Good" that provides these workers to Craftsmen, and the office of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

14:24 Putin Open to Dialogue with Scholz, Says Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin remains open to dialogue with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov. However, there has been no proposal from the German side for a phone call so far. Peskov's response comes in response to German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock's statement that Putin was no longer willing to speak to the Chancellor on the phone.

13:58 Sexual Violence by Russians Occurs in Two Waves, Says Gynecologist

Gynecologist Natalia Lelyukh has been helping Ukrainian women who have been subjected to sexual violence by Russians in occupied areas. According to her findings, this is not about sexuality, but about power. The women are aged between five and 74. Lelyukh explained that sexual violence in the occupied regions typically occurs in two waves. The first wave occurs during territorial conquests, when the invaders want to demonstrate their dominance. Many women survive these attacks. The second wave occurs when Russian troops withdraw from previously conquered territories, ending in an incredibly brutal and traumatic manner for the women. "It's incredible that so many people are capable of this, not just one madman, but many individuals," she said.

13:31 Biden Not Planning Ramstein Meeting During Germany Visit

U.S. President Joe Biden will reschedule his postponed Germany visit for next Friday, according to Reuters sources. The visit will now be a scaled-down working visit. The originally planned Ramstein meeting of western heads of state and government to support Ukraine will not be rescheduled, given the upcoming Europe tour of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

12:49 Russia Announces Capture of Another Village Close to Pokrovsk

Russian armed forces claim to have seized another village during their eastern Ukraine advance. The Russian defense ministry in Moscow declares that troops have seized control of the village of Mychailiwka. Mychailiwka is located on a highway southeast of Pokrovsk town in the Donetsk region, which is a crucial logistics hub for Ukraine. Pokrovsk has been under Ukrainian defense against intense Russian attacks for months.

12:20 Zelensky Calls for Quick Military Aid - 900 Bombs DroppedUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pleads for quick assistance from his visits to Germany and other EU countries to help fend off the Russian aggressor. "Give us no time - we need a clear message," Zelensky writes on "X". "Our allies can offer the required number and quality of air defense systems, make decisions on our long-distance capabilities, and ensure prompt delivery of defense aid for our troops," Zelensky writes. Last week, the Russians dropped approximately 900 guided bombs on Ukraine.

11:58 Iran Criticizes Planned EU SanctionsIran criticizes the planned EU sanctions over alleged ballistic missile supply to Russia. "I have stated this multiple times, and I reiterate it now: Iran is not providing ballistic missiles to Russia," said Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to the Insa news agency. The planned EU sanctions are therefore unnecessary and used as an excuse to put more pressure on Iran. The EU is scheduled to impose new sanctions tomorrow, including against companies and individuals involved in Iran's ballistic missile program and weapons supplies to Russia.

11:47 Ukraine Investigates Possible Execution of Nine POWs by RussiansUkraine's Human Rights Commissioner, Dmytro Lubinets, has urged the UN over potential executions of nine Ukrainian POWs by Russians in the Kursk region. "Reports have surfaced on social media about the possible execution of nine Ukrainian POWs by Russians in the Kursk region," Lubinets said on Telegram. Such actions violate the Geneva Conventions, writes the expert. These international rules dictate that POWs must be treated humanely at all times, protected from violence, intimidation, ridicule, and public curiosity, and must be released and repatriated promptly following the end of active hostilities.

10:52 Documentary on Russian Sexual Violence Wins Film AwardThe documentary "He came back", which uncovers sexual assaults during the Russian occupation of Kyiv and Kherson regions in 2022, has won a Czech film award in Prague. The film features testimonies from two survivors and their subsequent identification of their aggressors and commanding officers. In one instance, the film crew recreated the crime in the occupied Donetsk region. The documentary reveals 292 instances of Russian soldiers committing sexual violence, which experts estimate is only a small fraction of the overall scale.

10:22 Zelensky to Present Victory Plan to PublicUkraine's President Zelensky will publicly present his "Victory Plan" to the population in a few days, according to an advisor to the Presidential Office, Mykhailo Podolyak. The plan consists of five components, including military and diplomatic aspects, such as inviting Ukraine to join NATO. The specifics have not been disclosed yet. The goal of the plan is to strengthen Ukraine's negotiating position and pressure Russia for a just peace, Kyiv states.

09:37 Russia Wins Edge in Accuracy thanks to Illegal Starlink TerminalsRussian forces have become more precise and nimble with illegal Starlink terminals. They can improve attack coordination, fly more drones, and bombard Ukrainian troops with precise artillery fire. The "Washington Post" reports, citing six Ukrainian soldiers from different units in Donetsk, that the terminals enable commanders to observe the battlefield live via drones and provide secure communication between soldiers. While it's illegal to sell these terminals, like many other US electronics, to Moscow, a black market for Starlink is reportedly emerging, supplying the terminals to the Russians at the front.

09:16 Poland Prepares to Operate US Missile BasePoland's government has announced that a US air defense missile base will soon become operational in the country's north. The "Ukrainska Pravda" reports that the base near Puck on the Baltic coast is set to become operational in the coming weeks. Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that Warsaw is also in talks with the United States to ensure that the missile defense systems can intercept not only Iranian missiles heading towards the US but also Russian missiles targeting Poland.

08:51 Ukraine Reports Nighttime Russian Attacks with 68 DronesRussia attacked Ukraine overnight with 68 drones and four missiles, according to Ukrainian reports. Two ballistic missiles of the Iskander type hit the Poltava and Odessa regions, the Ukrainian air force reported on Telegram. Two guided missiles were fired at the Chernihiv and Sumy regions. Air defense units shot down 31 drones, and 36 drones were likely intercepted by electronic warfare. One drone was still airborne in the morning.

08:17 Ukraine: Enemy Suffers 1,300 Casualties in a DayThe Ukrainian army's general staff reports 1,300 enemy casualties in the past 24 hours, bringing the total casualties since the start of the war in February 2022 to nearly 669,000. The report also includes the destruction of nine enemy tanks, 49 armored vehicles, 29 artillery systems, and two air defense systems. Forty-five Russian drones were also downed.

07:48 Russia Declares Downing of 13 Ukrainian DronesRussia states that it has brought down 13 Ukrainian drones throughout the night across three border territories. Russia's air defense systems reportedly took out six drones over the regions of Belgorod and Kursk, and one over Bryansk, as reported by the Kremlin's defense ministry via Telegram.

07:16 Ukrainian Advance in Donetsk as Per DeepStateDeepState, a collection of military analysts, claims that Ukrainian troops had a successful operation in the Donetsk Oblast region overnight. Near the town of Nowohrodiwka, the Ukrainians allegedly regained lost ground from the Russians. Meanwhile, DeepState also suggests Russian victories in the region, with Moscow's troops making progress near the settlement of Vesela.

06:30 Lithuania Heads to Polls - All Key Parties Support Ukraine AidLithuanians are casting their votes today for a new parliament. Preliminary results suggest a shift in power, with the Social Democrats expected to replace the incumbent Homeland Union as the dominant party. The "Morning Star of Nemunas" could also become the first populist party to secure a seat, representing the Baltic state with a population of just 2.8 million. All major political groups in Lithuania are in agreement that Ukraine should continue to receive aid and that defense against Russia should be strengthened.

04:39 Shift in Age Demographic of Russian Soldiers in Ukraine ConflictAnalysis by the Russian opposition media project Mediazona along with BBC Russia reveals that the soldiers enlisted by Russia for the Ukraine conflict are getting older. The research covers data from nearly 73,000 soldiers who have died since Russia's invasion, including information from social media and local sources. Initially, deaths were predominantly among soldiers aged 21 to 23. However, subsequent events like partial mobilization, use of prisoners, and recruitment of volunteers have drastically altered the age demographic. Among volunteers, the majority are aged between 48 and 50, according to Mediazona.

01:05 Zelensky Pursues Expansion of Weapon Production in Ukraine with Western AidUkrainian President Zelensky is aiming to significantly increase weapons production with the assistance of Western investments. "Our industrial potential enables us to produce substantial quantities of drones, ammunition, and military equipment beyond our country's financial capacity," Zelensky mentions in his evening address. The West can provide the necessary funds, especially since many allies currently lack the means to aid Ukraine due to their own weapon shortages. During his visit to Paris, discussions regarding a new Ukrainian-French weapon model were initiated, which is now set for further development at the ministerial level.

23:31 Zelensky Confirms Ukrainian Forces Maintaining Positions in Kursk RegionAccording to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian troops are holding their positions in the Russian border district of Kursk. "Regarding the Kursk operation, Russia has attempted to push back our positions, but we are safeguarding our designated lines," Zelensky states in his evening address. Previously, the Russian Defense Ministry had reported that its forces had recovered two villages in Kursk. In August, a significant assault on Russian territory, involving around a thousand Ukrainian soldiers crossing the border with tanks and armored vehicles, occurred in Kursk, marking one of the largest attacks since the war commenced in February 2022.

