These individuals go by the titles of bodyguards or more formally, personal security agents of the Berlin State Criminal Police Office (LKA). There are approximately 200 of them in the city. Their jobs involve safeguarding the Governing Mayor, the Senator for Interior, foreign ambassadors, members of the Jewish community, and other vulnerable individuals in Berlin or visiting the city. Following an attempted assassination on Regional Court President Günter von Drenkmann in 1974, personal protection became a standalone department in Berlin, starting with eleven guards. On a recent Friday, the police commemorated the 50th anniversary of this service at the iconic Berlin City Hall, alongside numerous protectees.

The police shared, "We serve to shield high-profile figures from political and societal threats, as well as vulnerable individuals, frequently ready to jet-set across the globe and risk their lives and wellbeing for others." Their major hurdles now include an escalating number of protectees and finding qualified new recruits. Berlin is unique in that it has more individuals to safeguard than any other state police force. Moreover, the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) under the Federal Police is tasked with safeguarding federal politicians in Berlin.

