- Approximately 200 individuals participated in an AfD gathering to voice their opposition to refugee housing facilities.

Over in Berlin-Lichtenberg, approximately 200 individuals showed up for an event organized by the Alternative für Deutschland (AfD). The gathering saw talks from local AfD leader Kristin Brinker and national AfD representative Gottfried Curio, who also discussed the tragic stabbing incident in Solingen. The event was not without opposition, as counter-protests were held as well.

The discussion at the AfD event in Berlin-Lichtenberg also touched upon the topic of migration and its impact on German society. Despite the event, ongoing debates about migration and its implications continue to spark tension among the populace.

