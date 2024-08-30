Experiencing a break in a four-year pattern for the first time. - Approximately 200,000 jobless individuals reside in Hesse.

In the German state of Hesse, the number of jobless individuals kept climbing in August. As of August 14, 2021, a total of 150,585 individuals were listed as unemployed, as reported by the Frankfurt-based office of the Federal Employment Agency's regional department. This figure represents a rise of roughly 4,500 compared to the previous month and a jump of 12,200 compared to the same time the year prior. The unemployment rate went up by 0.1 percentage points, now standing at 5.7%. The last time Hesse saw more than 200,000 jobless individuals was back in September 2020, around 4 years ago.

Frank Martin, the regional office's head, attributed this trend to seasonal factors in a statement. "Once more, the increase is primarily due to youths registering as unemployed following their school or vocational training completion. On the employment front, companies have been cautious, offering fewer positions thanks to the season and the current economic climate." Yet, there are nearly 50,000 open job positions known to employment agencies in Hesse.

As of August 1, marking the start of the training year, around 10,000 positions remain unfilled and 7,300 youngsters are still without any training. Both figures are projected to go down in the following weeks, according to Martin.

Meanwhile, employment subject to social security contributions in the state continues to rise. For the month of June, an estimated 2,763,000 employed individuals are projected, a 0.9% increase compared to the previous year and a considerable edge over the national average of 0.4%.

