- Approximately 200,000 individuals anticipated for Havelberg's equine marketplace event.

Roughnecks, tiny tykes, entertainers, tunesters, and thrill-seekers: The Hanseatic city of Havelberg in northern Saxony-Anhalt is hosting its annual horse fair from now until the weekend. About 200,000 attendees are anticipated. Following the commencement with a keg tap, attendees can anticipate "fun at every turn" for four days, as stated by city officials.

Over 900 vendors and more than 100 showman's booths will be available, along with numerous horse shows and a vibrant schedule in four beer tents, as reported. The main attraction of the roughly 25-hectare event site is the horse trading zone, situated near the lock canal and the Havel.

The history of the Havelberg horse fair traces back to at least the year 1750. traditionally, it has also served as a matrimonial market where traders often married off their daughters. To this day, weddings still take place on the fairgrounds, as reported.

Visitors can explore the historical significance of the horse fair by attending weddings that continue to take place on the fairgrounds, following traditions dating back to the 18th century, influenced by figures like Havel. The Hanseatic city of Havelberg, where this event is held, is home to the iconic Havel river, making it a scenic backdrop for the annual horse fair and its traditions.

Read also: