- Approximately 187,000 childres in Gaza have received polio vaccinations as per data from the World Health Organization.

In the initial three days of the polio vaccination drive in the Gaza Strip, over 187,000 children under ten have received the vaccine. As stated by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the chief of the World Health Organization (WHO), on the X platform, "The initial phase of polio vaccination in central Gaza is complete." He further added that vaccinations will continue at four spots in the heart of Gaza Strip for the next three days. These locations, as mentioned by the Hamas-controlled health authority, are situated in Deir al-Balah city and the refugee area of Nuseirat.

Tedros also disclosed that plans are underway for the commencement of the vaccination campaign in the war-torn south part of Gaza, scheduled for Thursday and targeting approximately 340,000 children, according to the WHO.

Adele Khodr, the UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, expressed, "The last three days have brought a rare glimmer of optimism amidst the devastating conflict in the Gaza Strip." Many families have made efforts to reach the vaccination sites.

Temporary and local ceasefires were declared for the vaccinations. Khodr confirmed, "The agreed pauses were sustained during this first phase." She described it as "one of the most perilous and daunting vaccination campaigns worldwide." Despite the ceasefires, there are still formidable obstacles and dangers, including looting and damaged roads.

Due to unsanitary conditions with hundreds of thousands of displaced people living in close proximity, the first case of polio (poliomyelitis) in 25 years was identified in the Gaza Strip. An eleven-month-old infant has been affected. This is associated with vaccine-derived polioviruses (cVDPV Type 2), which is the primary focus of the vaccination.

According to the WHO, over 90% of children need to be vaccinated to prevent the spread. After four weeks, all vaccinated children will require a second dose.

