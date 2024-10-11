Approximately 18,000 euros raised following the incident of a stolen impediment

Hundreds of Euros in Contributions Are consistently Pouring in for the Replacement of Lost Stolpersteine in Zeitz (Saxony-Anhalt), with Reports of Over 17,500 Euros being Transferred to the Fundraising Account as per the Burgenlandkreis.

A representative from the organization shared that funds are being contributed every hour, with some individuals donating as little as 5 euros, while others opt for larger sums of up to 500 euros. The widespread contributions highlight the emotional impact the theft of the Stolpersteine has had on people across Germany.

It emerged at the start of the week that all ten Stolpersteine in the city had been forcibly removed and stolen. The gold-tinted stones are intended to honor the victims of Nazi atrocities. As disclosed by the project's creator and instigator, Gunter Demnig, about 112,000 Stolpersteine have been installed globally thus far, with around 900 having succumbed to theft. Replacement is imminent.

At present, there have been no substantial leads in the case, as confirmed by police sources. The state criminal investigation department is currently working on the investigation.

Despite the ongoing investigation, almost all the donations received exceed the initial amount needed for replacement. The emotional response from people around Germany has led to almost 18,000 euros being collected, almost doubling the initial goal.

