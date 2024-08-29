- Approximately 14,500 young individuals are registered in MV's educational system.

For 164,200 learners at general education institutions across the public and private sectors in MV, the educational journey commences on Monday, following a six-week summer break. Minister of Education Simone Oldenburg (Left Party) expressed her well-wishes, anticipating the start, saying, "I wish all students, educators, and staff at these schools a successful debut of the new academic year." As per the provided data, approximately 14,500 pupils are anticipated to enroll in the 2024/25 academic year.

Oldenburg highlighted some modifications. A "reading zone" will be integrated across all levels of elementary school, offering children 20 minutes per school day to hone their reading skills. This dedicated reading time will be a constant element of the curriculum, aiming to ensure that all children can smoothly read age-appropriate texts and comprehend them without struggle.

In addition, from this academic year, students in 3rd and 4th grades of elementary school will have an extra hour of German and an extra hour of Mathematics. Effective from the 2025/2026 academic year, the core subjects German, Mathematics, and English will receive enhanced focus in grades 7 to 10 at regional schools, comprehensive schools, and grammar schools. Nevertheless, schools can adopt the new timetables this academic year itself.

