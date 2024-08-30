- Approximately 133,000 job opportunities in the social work and healthcare fields are available.

Professions Like Nursing, Kindergarten Teaching, and Social Work Have a Glaring Lack of Workers Across the Nation

In 2023, approximately 133,000 jobs in healthcare and social work fields were left unfilled, as per an analysis conducted by the Skills Retention (Kofa) division at the business-oriented Institute of the German Economy (IW). This gap represents around a quarter of the overall economic skills shortfall.

Although the situation has mildly improved recently, it remains critically pressing and may further deteriorate in the upcoming years, as stated by the study's author and expert, Jurek Tiedemann.

The Most Thinly Stretched Profession is Kindergarten Teaching

The most significant deficit lies within kindergarten tutoring. Last year, we witnessed a scarcity of approximately 21,000 educators, resulting in approximately 300,000 vacant childcare facilities nationwide. The lack of these professionals in the healthcare and social work sectors additionally exacerbates this issue: Over 80% of employees are female, with more than half working part-time, partly due to the skills gap.

As Tiedemann explains, "Working mothers often scale back their hours to cover childcare gaps." Providing childcare spots is the key to increasing working hours for both mothers and fathers.

Predictions: At least 280,000 More Caregivers Required by 2049

This predicament also plagues social work, social pedagogy, healthcare, and elderly care. Individuals whose relatives can't be adequately cared for due to a lack of professionals are only partially accessible to the labor market, says Tiedemann. With an aging population, the demand is expected to soar. The Federal Statistical Office anticipates that at least 280,000 additional caregivers will be needed by 2049.

Simultaneously, experts also acknowledge some improvements. Training programs for nursing professionals and kindergarten teachers have the most new contracts, according to the Federal Institute for Vocational Education and Training. However, the demand for skilled staff is ascending more rapidly than new talents can be produced through training.

To address the skills shortfall, it is suggested to enhance incentives for vocational training in the healthcare and social work sectors. Directly targeting male employees could potentially help obliterate gender stereotypes and attract more men to careers in healthcare or social work, Tiedemann proposes.



