- Approval granted for new industrial park linkup named Black Pump Industrial Complex

At the Schwarze Pumpe industrial park in Spremberg, part of the Spree-Neiße district, a fresh avenue for transportation has been unveiled. This new route directly connects sections of the southern industrial park and significantly improves access to federal road 97, as stated by the Potsdam state chancellery's press release. This development makes reaching the industrial park easier and alleviates pressure on the local community in Spremberg's Schwarze Pumpe district.

A sum of 4.85 million euros, as disclosed by Brandenburg's Minister President Dietmar Woidke (SPD), was invested from the Lausitzer structural support project into this initiative. With the expansion of this industrial park, opportunities are being established for new industrial establishments and consequently, new employment opportunities.

The Schwarze Pumpe industrial park, which previously revolved around coal power, now serves as a hub for approximately 120 diverse companies. Their future energy needs will be fulfilled by green electricity.

The Schwarze Pumpe industrial park, located in the district of Spree-Neiße, has attracted significant investment of 4.85 million euros for its expansion. This expansion in the district of Spree-Neiße's Schwarze Pumpe is expected to create new employment opportunities for the local community.

Read also: