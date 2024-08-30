- Approval granted for initial cannabis cultivation collective.

The initial cannabis farming collective in Rhineland-Palatinate is all set to debut. The SüdWest e.V. group based in Lambrecht, Palatinate, has secured the first license for statewide operation, as confirmed by the responsible administrative body for Social Affairs, Youth, and Welfare in Mainz. This authorized group is now licensed to cultivate marijuana communally for personal use and distribute it among its members.

Commencing July 1, associations have been permitted to submit applications for cannabis cultivation collectives to the administrative body. To date, a total of 22 applications have been received, the authority disclosed. Once all necessary documents are supplied, the evaluation period is projected to be concluded within three months.

Additional permits on the horizon

"We're pleased to complete the first application process today," stated the head of the administrative body, Detlef Placzek. It's anticipated that further application evaluations will be finalized and additional permits will be issued shortly.

Following April 1, cannabis consumption and cultivation for personal use have been permitted in certain capacities on a national scale. As a result, adults have been authorized to consume cannabis in minor quantities and cultivate it at home for personal purposes.

Since July 1, so-called social clubs have also been eligible to submit applications for permits, enabling up to 500 of their members to cultivate and consume cannabis.

Application evaluation is "intricate"

The responsible administrative body is responsible for reviewing the permit applications. The review team, consisting of a lawyer, two administrative assistants, and a gardener, meticulously examines each application. Required documentation includes a charter, a health and youth protection plan, and a waste management plan.

"The application review process is consequently intricate," acknowledged Placzek. Specifically, improvements in the application review process have already been requested for the charter and necessary concepts.



