- Apprehension at Hanover Airport Following Nearly 1000 Transgressions

Law enforcement agents apprehended an individual at Hannover Airport, who had a lengthy history of suspected crimes. The 41-year-old traveled from Antalya, Turkey, and authorities revealed this information to the public. During the customs inspection, they stumbled upon two active warrants – a domestic and an international one – against him.

He is alleged to have been selling prohibited substances in 989 instances from 2013 to 2018. Moreover, the wanted database indicated two instances of possessing large quantities of illicit drugs, one case of illegally obtaining narcotics, and one case where he is suspected of inciting others to procure illicit substances.

The man was detained and is scheduled to face a judge later today. The arrest warrant has been valid since 2019.

