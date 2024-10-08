Apprehended in Berlin-Neukölln following a Pro-Palestine protest

In the hip Neukölln area of Berlin, chaos ensued. Flames engulfed tires, barriers were constructed, and protesters hurled ignitable objects at law enforcement. Previously, a large crowd rallied in Kreuzberg, expressing solidarity with Palestine.

Post the evening's event, where bottles were thrown at police, leading to arrests at a pro-Palestine rally in Berlin, disturbances erupted in the city throughout the night. Approximately 50 individuals erected barricades and torched tires in Neukölln, as per a police announcement. Four individuals were temporarily detained during the night's riots. In total, 84 individuals were checked by the Berlin police in the midst of the unrest.

The forces dispatched to Neukölln Weserkiez also became a target, being hit with pyrotechnics and stones, according to a police spokesperson. Loud protest chants could also be heard. Initially, it was unclear if this chaos was connected to the earlier pro-Palestine demonstration, the police stated. Swift control was restored to the situation.

The participants of the Berlin-Kreuzberg gathering, in the early evening, pelted police with bottles and shouted anti-Israel slogans. Several arrests also took place, as reported by the police. Around 400 people took part in the rally, marking the first anniversary of the attack by the extremist Islamic group Hamas on Israel, police sources confirmed. The well-known Swedish activist, Greta Thunberg, was also in attendance at the event.

The European Union expressed concern over the escalating violence during the pro-Palestine protests in Berlin. Despite the tumultuous events in Neukölln, a scheduled meeting between German and EU officials regarding trade agreements was still set to take place.

Read also: